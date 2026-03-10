Ted Cruz Joins Criticism of Zohran Mamdani Over Photo with Anti-Israel Activist Mahmoud Khalil

Nationally syndicated radio host Clay Travis and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are among the latest high-profile right-wing figures to criticize New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has been accused of enabling antisemitism and anti-Jewish sentiments in NYC.

Jewish figures both inside and outside New York City have frequently shared their frustration with Mamdani, the first-year mayor. The common allegation is that Mamdani, who is from Uganda but obtained U.S. citizenship in 2018, has been hesitant to denounce Jewish hate or defend the New York Police Department.

The latest controversies initially involved Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, and the two Muslim teenagers who threw IEDs during an anti-Muslim protest. Duwaji, 28, was found to have liked several Instagram posts celebrating the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli citizens. Pennsylvania residents Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were arrested following their attempted terrorist attack last Saturday and told New York Police Department officials that they watched ISIS videos, and one of the two pledged allegiance to ISIS when speaking with officers.

However, Travis and Cruz were livid with Mamdani on Tuesday for a new reason: Mamdani shared a picture of himself having dinner with Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist who previously justified the Oct. 7 attacks.

When they tell you who they are…believe them. https://t.co/RSTYIVpEkO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 10, 2026

“Posting a celebratory photo of an anti-Israel college protester who should be deported next to your ‘non public figure’ wife, who cheered the rape and murder of Jews on 10/7, the day after two radical Muslims threw pipe bombs on your sidewalk is a hell of a choice, Mamdani,” Travis wrote.

Cruz quoted Travis’ post, writing, “When they tell you who they are…believe them.”

Mamdani had not responded to either as of Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking with the New York Times last year, Khalil called the Oct. 7 attacks a “desperate attempt” to make themselves heard. Those attacks resulted in over 1,200 deaths — including 46 Americans — in the most significant terrorist attack in Israeli history.

Just a casual dinner at Gracie with the lovely, private citizen, shy wifey whose fingers could not keep up with liking posts about the MASSACRE of Jews, and the RING LEADER & CHIEF “NEGOTIATOR” of Columbia’s antisemitic encampments where Jewish students were harassed and… https://t.co/QyHNH6VNld — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) March 10, 2026

Hamas took over 250 hostages, including 12 Americans. As of March 2026, all living hostages have been released, and Israel has also received the remains of those who died in captivity.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t avoid such a moment,” Khalil nonetheless said.

The new controversy comes days after a frustrated Mamdani acknowledged what he believes is a growing anti-Muslim sentiment in New York City. The aforementioned anti-Muslim protest featured right-wing activist Jake Lang, who brought a fully cooked pig to the protest. Muslims do not eat pork for religious reasons.

Khalil spent 100 days in immigration custody last year. He has fought against being deported, citing due process and freedom of speech. However, the White House has advocated for Khalil’s deportation.

“Condoning anti-Semitic conduct and disruptive protests in the United States would severely undermine that significant foreign policy objective,” United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in a memo last year.