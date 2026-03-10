Teacher Goes Viral for TikTok Video Asking Iran to Attack White House, Mar-A-Lago

A woman who identifies herself on social media as a high school teacher is going viral after posting a TikTok video where she called on Iran to attack the White House and Mar-a-Lago — and, by extension, President Donald Trump.

The X account @LibOrNormal flagged a video from TikTok user @spedteacherbruh, who also goes by Lauren. In that video, which she said had been removed after TikTok users reported it, she mentioned the possibility of retaliation on the United States following the joint U.S. and Israeli missile strikes on Iran.

“Not attacking a random city of civilians, but maybe just going straight for the heart of America,” she says. “Just go straight for our [expletive] jugular.”

She then continued, “The White House, obviously. The Capitol. I know those are very well protected. Have you ever heard of a place called Mar-a-Lago?”

🚨Here’s a High School Teacher threating President Trump!! This video has since been taking down but she makes another one (in the comments) and is not backing down on what she said! “IRAN have you heard of a place called Mar-A-Lago?” TICKTOCK in the comments! pic.twitter.com/BrsK8SjnPl — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) March 10, 2026

It is unclear when specifically she posted the original video. Given that the joint military strikes began on Feb. 28, it is not unrealistic to think that the video went online afterward. However, the woman posted a follow-up on Monday evening where she refused to apologize or retract her comments. She also claimed that TikTok users were tagging fake FBI and White House accounts.

“I’m gonna repeat it,” she says. “Have they checked Mar-a-Lago?”

Law enforcement had not officially addressed the situation as of Tuesday afternoon. Although some social media users believed they had identified the school district where she worked, that information was not confirmed.

The original @LibOrNormal post had nearly 70,000 views in its first seven hours. Libs of TikTok quoted that post on Tuesday afternoon and had recorded another 60,000 views in two hours.

Although most of her TikTok videos seem to discuss reality TV, she has also posted clips referring to Trump as a felon and a “pedophile.” It was unclear at the time of publication whether she had made any previous posts threatening or suggesting harm to Trump.

Does anyone know where she teaches? https://t.co/9eJvUB8rXR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2026

Her comments come only weeks after Secret Service agents shot and killed Austin Tucker Martin, a 21-year-old from North Carolina, who entered Mar-a-Lago with a gun and a gas can last month. Martin reportedly refused to drop the weapon.

Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago during the incident and was instead in Washington, D.C., for the Governors Ball. Having previously survived two assassination attempts in 2024, Trump later quipped that shooters “only go after consequential presidents.”

It is also worth noting that a Washington grand jury recently indicted a transgender activist for openly expressing a desire to assassinate Trump on social media. Phillip Richard Wharton, a 20-year-old who uses Ms./Mx. pronouns and who also goes by Sadie Online, faces two charges of threatening a federal official after a series of violent, disturbing posts explaining how he would kill the president.

Wharton faces a $250,000 fine and/or up to 10 years in prison.