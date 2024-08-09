Taylor Swift's Vienna Concert ‘ISIS Bomber’ Planned to ‘Kill as Many Possible’ Police Reveals

The suspected ISIS terrorist whose terror attack strategy for Taylor Swift's concert, which recently got foiled had frightening plans for the day. The Austrian cops nabbed the perpetrator who was allegedly involved in planning a deadly attack at the Grammy-award-winning singer's concert in Vienna.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

The teen man, who had radicalized and joined hands with the Islamic terror group through the internet has been identified as Beran A. The man confessed to the police he planned on driving his car on a crowd who planned on waiting outside the stadium for the concert. The stadium holds a capacity of 65,000 fans while approximately 20,000 fans were expected to be a part of the crowd outside the stadium as reported by a local news outlet Kurier. The 19-year-old suspect confessed to his motive to "kill as many people as possible." According to Bild, the security officials shared that the terror attack planner had plotted to bring knives, machetes, and explosives to attack those standing outside without tickets in the upcoming concert. The U.S. Sun had reported that the US intelligence had passed on the information to Europol and Autrian police for immediate action around the pop star's concert venue.

Wow! So glad that was discovered! Can you imagine the carnage that would have resulted? 😭 is there an anti Taylor swift rhetoric occurring online? First the stabbings at a Taylor Swift dance class and now this! — 21st Century Girl00 (@girl00_2) August 8, 2024

The police raided the Beran's residence to unearth the pieces of evidence and recovered ISIS propaganda, 21,000 Euros in counterfeit, machetes and blank ammunition. The officials added, that the teen also had planned on committing suicide after the attempt of terror in Swift's concert. Bombsquad with Hazmut was photographed outside his residence in Ternitz as the investigation was being carried on. The suspected bomber also had another accomplice to aid him with the attack, identified as another teen. Another 15-year-old is also under the radar for helping the 19-year-old man. All have been identified with Turkish heritage.

Breaking : Terrorist plot aimed at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna Austria prevented.

Officials disclosed that ISIS-affiliated terrorists intended to detonate explosives, possibly at one of the three Taylor Swift shows happening in Vienna this weekend. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fag7cuF1oe — Sophie Rain Thread 🔥❤️ (@SophieRainForum) August 7, 2024

Franz Ruf, Austria's Director General for Public Security had stated, "During a raid of his home in Ternitz, south of Vienna, investigators found chemical substances and technical devices that indicated concrete preparatory acts. A concrete threat has been averted. The suspected perpetrator was focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. Preparatory actions were detected." While, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, said, "He was clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels." Fans on the internet expressed their regret over not being able to attend the concert.

Terror ist international und kann nur durch internationale Zusammenarbeit bekämpft werden. Die Kooperation mit ausländischen Partnern und Diensten ist dabei essentiell und wechselseitig. Dadurch konnte eine Tragödie in Wien verhindert werden. pic.twitter.com/UEQfm9gKjW — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) August 9, 2024

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @HappyGirl313786 shared, "I don't understand how humans can do so terrifying things. Can't they live in Peace?" @anacyano wrote, "I had tickets for N2 Viena. This is SO scary. I hope we have the opportunity to see her in the future." @DagmaraTeges expressed disappointment by commenting, "Heartbroken for Swifties, but that's nothing compared to how heartbroken I would be if something like a terrorist attack would happen on Eras tour ." Meanwhile, Swift has shared her plan to continue with the tour in Austria.