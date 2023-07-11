Harry Styles Gets Hit in the Face With an Object Thrown at Him During Vienna Concert

Over the weekend, Harry Stylesbecame the latest artist to have an object thrown at his face while performing on stage in Vienna.

During one of his Love on Tour shows, a video captured by an attendee and shared by Pop Crave showed Styles walking along the ramp on stage. In the footage, Styles, dressed in a green sequined outfit, was hit in the eye by a flying object. He instinctively covered his face with his hand, briefly crouched down, and then resumed walking up a set of stairs, as captured from a different angle. Despite the incident, Styles reportedly continued with the show, even performing the encore closer Kiwi.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the Grammy-winning artist has been targeted with thrown items during his performances. In a concert last month in Cardiff, Wales, Styles was struck by a bouquet of flowers thrown by a fan. Vanity Fair highlighted that this incident was just one among several instances where he has dealt with objects being thrown at him during his career. These objects have included Skittles, a tampon, and even chicken nuggets, among others.

Harry Styles gets hit in the eye by an object thrown at him during his concert in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/mD9kzFoQvG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 9, 2023

Regarding the Skittles incident, which occurred in November at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, videos from the audience captured Styles immediately bending down and holding his eye, indicating he experienced pain from the impact. After the show, Styles joined his percussionist Pauli Lovejoy's Instagram Live stream and left a comment, saying, "See you tomorrow AVEC eye patch," indicating a playful reference to wearing an eye patch during the performance the following day.

According to Billboard, Styles has become the latest artist to fall victim to the concerning trend wherein performers are being targeted with random objects during concerts. Joining a growing list of affected artists, including Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini, Styles has had objects such as a phone, an adult toy, and a bracelet thrown at him.

The report highlights other distressing incidents, such as Ava Max being slapped by a fan who rushed the stage, and an attendee tossing their mother's ashes onto the stage at P!nk's performance at BST Hyde Park in London on June 25. These incidents underscore a worrisome pattern of disruptive and potentially dangerous behavior by some concertgoers.

As per People, during a performance in New York City last month, Bebe Rexha, 33, experienced a distressing incident when a member of the crowd, Nicolas Malvagna, threw his phone at her. The impact caused Rexha to be knocked to the ground, resulting in a split eyebrow that required stitches. This unfortunate incident interrupted her performance and caused physical harm to the I'm Good (Blue) musician. Following the incident, the New York District Attorney's Office said that Malvagna was arrested and faced multiple charges, including two counts of third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment.

In the criminal complaint, Malvagna reportedly admitted to the police that he had thrown the phone with the intention of hitting Rexha for comedic effect as the show concluded. "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way," Malvagna's lawyer, Todd Spodek, stated in a statement to the outlet.

