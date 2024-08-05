Taylor Swift's Subtle Message for Kanye West After He Disses Her and Travis Kelce in His Latest Song

Kanye West and Taylor Swift are still at odds, and Ye is not ready to move on just yet, this time he has dragged Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce into his latest track. West and Ty Dolla $ign randomly dropped their most anticipated Vultures 2 album in the early hours of Saturday morning. In the lyrics of his new hit from follow-up album Lifestyle (Demo), West raps: "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," referring to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end star. Swifties have speculated that the Lover hitmaker, who hasn't addressed the diss yet, might have left Ye a hidden message while performing at her August 3rd Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland.

As per Page Six, Swift was seen sporting a "22" jersey with the words "I Bet You Think About Me" printed on it during her Red era set. Fans saw this as a scathing rebuttal to West's recent lyrics. Even though Swift had previously worn the shirt live, fans didn't think it was a coincidence because the song from her 2021 album "Red (Taylor's Version)" is believed to be about the Donda rapper. "She's so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian," a fan reacted on X.

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**tch famous," Ye had famously started a song feud in 2016 with his track Famous. West backed down and asserted that he had her permission to use the explicit lyrics after the Look What You Made Me Do singer voiced objections to them, according to the Daily Mail.

During her exclusive Time Person of the Year interview in 2023, Swift disclosed how the feud had affected her mental health, "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before." she said. "I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

As reported by Billboard, West defended his creativity from Vultures 1 hit track Carnival in February where he rapped, “I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist/ I’m the new Jesus b—h, I turn water to Cris." He posted a note on Instagram saying, “When I said that I’m the new Jesus b—h I Wasn't Even Thinking About Taylor Swift That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo,” he wrote.

“Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back,” he claimed in his now-deleted post about supporting Swift against Braun. “She and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians we always say how both sell-out tours and movies.” He also responded to Swifties by calling himself neither a friend nor an enemy. “Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful,” he added. “To all Taylor Swift fans, I am not your enemy umm I'm not your friend either though lol.”