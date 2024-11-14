Taylor Swift's Security Team Asks Paparazzi To 'Stand Up' For a Disturbing Reason: "Her Team Knows..."

Taylor Swift showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play against the Denver Broncos. However, while her fans appreciated her head-turning style, it also drew tensions between her security and the paparazzi. A severe 'wardrobe malfunction' was avoided thanks to Swift's security team's fast intervention. The paparazzi who had gathered at the venue acted in a 'trash' manner as they attempted to take 'upskirt' photos of the Bad Blood singer as soon as she entered.

Taylor Swift’s security team asking photographers to stand up so they can’t take an upskirt pic.



It’s absurd that they must do this. Women have to deal with this every day. pic.twitter.com/VhyMNvOZx7 — ΑғΚ 彡 Slackeress (@slackeress) November 12, 2024

According to the Daily Mail, Swift's guards shouted for the photographers to 'stand up' before they took her photos. For reference, the Blank Space hitmaker looked gorgeous in a Versace red and black plaid jacket and matching skirt. As per Elle, she wore a black bustier top underneath the voguish coat that hung from her shoulders. Swift styled her blonde hair up in a bun and accessorized the ritzy outfit with a small black bag and black knee-high boots. The Lovers singer had a gold watch on one hand and a slender gold chain around her neck. In a bare minimum look, she highlighted her lips with a reddish-orange lip color and cat eyeliner for makeup.

it’s so sick the security had to tell the paparazzi to stand up so they didn’t try to photograph up her skirt like i’m so thankful for her security for looking out for her but it’s sick that pervs do that 🤢 — em 🫶🏼 ATL N1 + NOLA N2 ⚜️✨ (@swiftiemattel) November 10, 2024

After this incident, Swifties instantly flooded social media with their concerns over the disgusting incident. "Since I was a little girl I’ve always been wearing shorts under skirts if I am wearing skirts… and it’s astonishing how many people in my life so far have asked me “why?” … yeah well this is why," a fan wrote.

since I was a little girl I’ve always been wearing shorts under skirts if I am wearing skirts… and it’s astonishing how many people in my life so far have asked me “why?” … yeah well this is why. — Tink ~ La vie en rose (@givennotstolen) November 10, 2024

"There might be numerous security reasons why Taylor Swift’s team want photographers to stand up while taking a picture of her but as a woman, all I can think about is that Taylor is wearing a short skirt & she probably doesn’t want any inappropriate pictures taken at a low angle," a netizen reasoned. "That is definitely it. Her team knows what’s up and there was zero reason for photographers to take pictures from so close while not at eye level with her unless they wanted fake “wardrobe malfunction!” shots that probably sell for a fortune," another concerned fan said.

That is definitely it.



Her team knows what’s up and there was zero reason for photographers to take pictures from so close while NOT at eye level with her unless they wanted fake “wardrobe malfunction!” shots that probably sell for a fortune. — Phantom (@effoff1988) November 10, 2024

"The fact Taylor’s security have to force paparazzi grown men to stand up off the floor to stop them trying to take photos up a woman’s skirt is insane. Men are literally trash. Actual trash," a person criticized. She arrived at the game an hour after her boyfriend, showed up wearing a red cardigan. Fans soon speculated that the two would be coordinating in matching colored outfits.

Taylor Swift watches the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire)

Swift has attended every home game this season for the Chiefs, including all five at Arrowhead, despite her hectic touring schedule. As per Page Six, the Cruel Summer singer urged her security to remain polite throughout the incident. When someone from her security team yelled aggressively, “Guys, stay back!" Swift intervened and gently reprimanded the person, saying, “Stay back, please,” as she entered the arena. The Love Story singer then proceeded toward the VIP suite to watch the game along with her parents.