Disturbing Video Shows Shakira Walking Off Stage After Noticing a Fan Filming Her Inappropriately

Shakira's spotlight moment turned into a nightmare when she was recently dancing on stage at the LIV nightclub, in Miami. To commemorate the release of her new single, Soltera, the Waka Waka singer went to the renowned club alongside Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons, and Danna. However, a fan cam caught Shakira warning someone in the crowd to stop filming her indecently. According to Entertainment Weekly, she was recorded waving her finger at the culprit multiple times as a gesture to cease their actions. Additionally, she was also caught gesturing back to them after pointing to her eye as though to say, "I see you."

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker seemed nervous and uncomfortable as she was filmed adjusting her short dress several times while dancing. As the unknown individual kept filming her, she ultimately appeared irritated and abruptly left the stage. Fans instantly reacted to the clip which went viral on X, "That’s just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!" a netizen slammed. "Not sure what she expected when she knew she’d be on an elevated stage in a short skirt where you’d have to deliberately look away to avoid seeing up her skirt," a person reasoned.

"She should’ve worn shorts underneath that dress," an X user stated as a matter of fact. "It’s wild how some guys can single-handedly turn a great experience into a total cringe-fest with their creepy vibes," another person criticized. "Stop blowing this out of proportion. It wasn’t a big deal. This was an impromptu dance up on a platform and she decided it wasn’t worth it because of the perv in the crowd. Well done," a fan chimed. "She even asked multiple times for them to stop doing it. People are so disgusting," a person noted.

Meanwhile, Shakira is basking in the success of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her 12th studio album, which was released in March. She also announced her 2024 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour a month after the album's release. The tour's North American leg is all set to begin on November 2 in Palm Desert, California. As per Billboard, however, due to the huge demand, the tour has now been postponed to 2025. “The demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible,” Shakira recently posted in a statement on her Instagram stories.

Shakira at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12th in Indio, California. (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer)

“As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour," she added. In addition to performing in Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and other nations, her tour will also stop in Brazil.