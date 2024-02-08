Taylor Swift's Legal Threat Rekindles Past Feud Between Elon Musk and Student Tracking Jets

It's Taylor Swift versus the student Jack Sweeney, who is notoriously famous for publicly tracking the celebrity jets. The Bad Blood singer has threatened a lawsuit against the Florida student, citing the matter as "life and death." Meanwhile, this reignited past beef between Elon Musk and Sweeney, who previously tracked the X owner's whereabouts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Katie Wright Morrone, Swift's attorney, sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter, threatening if the student continued to track her jet's landing and takeoff information, Swift would "have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies" if he did not stop his "stalking and harassing behavior," per The Washington Post.

In the letter, Morrone further wrote that Sweeney's account caused Swift's family "direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress," and a heightened and "constant state of fear for her personal safety." The copy was apparently sent to the student's parents' home.

The attorney asserted, "While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client," noting her client's safety and security. "[There is] no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control," emphasized Morrone.

Sweeney, who previously feuded with the X owner over tracking his locations, defended his "job." After showing the letter's content, he said the legal threat was a mere distraction from the criticism Swift has been facing over the environmental effects of her jet-setting and globe-trotting.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

The 21-year-old further argued his social media accounts are no threat to celebrity safety. Instead, they only offer information on which city the celebs have landed, similar to what is already available related to her concerts and public events. "This information is already out there," he said. "Her team thinks they can control the world."

Meanwhile, Musk extended his support to Swift. On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the billionaire slammed the student and encouraged the singer for her efforts. In response to a post made by journalist Ian Miles Cheong, the 52-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Sweeney is an awful human being. Taylor Swift is right to be concerned."

Sweeney is an awful human being.



Taylor Swift is right to be concerned. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

The student hit back at Musk with a message to Business Insider: "Why does he get involved in literally everything?" calling his behavior "typical." Meanwhile, Sweeney also refreshed people's memory with his history with the CEO. "Let's remember you offered me 5k to stop. Also threatened to sue me, and here we are a year later."

The junior-year student at the University of Central Florida, Sweeney first grabbed eyeballs after he shared details of Musk's jets in 2022. Consequently, his account was suspended from X, formerly Twitter, but was later reinstated. Aside from the mentioned names, he also tracks the jet movements of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and other public figures.

Let's remember you offered me 5k to stop. Also threatened to sue me, and here we are a year later. https://t.co/nYaplO75vX — Jack Sweeney (@Jxck_Sweeney) February 6, 2024

Despite all the drama surrounding his social accounts, Sweeney insisted his intentions were good. "Nowhere do I intend to harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information."