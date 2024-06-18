Taylor Swift's 'Lasting and Hurtful' Effect on Joe Alwyn Made His Life 'Depressing and Draining'

Taylor Swift's split from her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, apparently left the British actor "depressed and emotionally drained." An insider revealed that Alwyn finally spoke out about their breakup because he was tired of the constant questions and speculation surrounding their relationship.

Alwyn, 33, addressed their split in an interview with the Times in hopes of putting the matter to rest once and for all. Apparently, he just wanted to "move forward with his life and career." The insider explained, "Joe wanted to get this over with so he can move forward."

Alwyn had initially hoped the media frenzy would get over their breakup, as an insider stated, "He never wanted to say anything and was hoping it would all blow over, but it hasn't." The source claimed that Swift made "a fortune off their breakup" by releasing an entire album about it, while Alwyn was simply branded as "Taylor's ex."

Fans believe several songs on Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, detail her breakup with Alwyn after their six-year relationship. However, other tracks are rumored to be about her flings with Matty Healy and her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

joe alwyn called swifties annoying jobless losers in the calmest way possible and this actually shows his integrity. can never hate him as he used his platform to raise and was one of the first celebrities to sign an open letter, urging to call for a ceasefire. taylor can never.. https://t.co/gPIvI9nRKq pic.twitter.com/TFLpp5Ercf — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) June 15, 2024

While there's reportedly no bad blood between Swift and Alwyn, he wished she understood how impactful her lyrics could be. The source said, "He also needed her to know that appearing to address their relationship without confirming who she is singing about can have a lasting and hurtful effect on the people/men involved."

Alwyn felt like "all people wanted to ask him about" was Swift during the promotional tour for his new film. The insider insisted, "He cannot go anywhere without being asked about Taylor." This constant questioning "became depressing and emotionally draining" for the actor.

joe alwyn talking more about taylor a year after their breakup than he did during their 6 year long relationship is just so crazy to me pic.twitter.com/MvbR0kQget — Ron (@midnightstrack2) June 15, 2024

During their relationship, Alwyn and Swift were notoriously private, partly due to COVID restrictions but also because "they preferred it that way."

Now that their split is out in the open, Alwyn hopes to return to his quiet lifestyle. The source added, "He does not want to discuss this anymore, but he knew that if he didn't say anything, it would go on indefinitely. Swifties never let anything die."

While he didn't share details about their breakup or confirm if they're still in contact, Alwyn said he's "fortunate to be in a really great place" professionally and personally. He's focused on promoting his upcoming movie and doesn't want to face constant questions about Swift.

During the interview, Alwyn acknowledged the public's curiosity but hoped people would respect his boundaries. He said, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate," as per Page Six.