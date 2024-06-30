Taylor Swift's Friend Said THIS is What Happened with Harry Styles—Unlike What the Media Claimed

Taylor Swift, who is famous for seeking sweet revenge from her exes through music, was in the news for dating One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles from late 2012 to early 2013. Although their relationship didn't last long, the Bad Blood singer's friend clarified to Vanity Fair the media narrative of the 'Styles situation' was completely misinterpreted and unlike the truth, where apparently, the Watermelon Sugar artist "chased down" Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

While Swift refused to provide details of her love life, her unnamed friend gave some insight into her brief but impactful romance with Styles. According to this young friend, the English singer and former One Direction member 'chased' the Lover singer for a 'year.' She said, "He wore her down," adding that later that spring the hunt ended and they got really close. "[There was a weekend] where they got really close, and he was all, like, 'You're amazing—I want to be with you. I want to do this.'"

taylor swift and harry styles dancing at the after party of one direction’s MSG show pic.twitter.com/rmA07cKsjH — Purple Base | parody (@purplbase) June 10, 2024

However, the relationship suffered a crack when Styles was on tour in Australia with his boy band and sent Swift a message alert with regards to a tabloid image of him 'kissing a good-friend bye' but said, "It's no big deal." When the now-34-year-old singer searched online, she found that the photograph said a different story than what Styles painted to her. She saw Styles literally 'making out' with the girl with their hands passionately entangled in 'each other's hair.' The friend then said that Swift broke the relationship immediately after but the Adore You singer kept 'chasing' after her.

He continued to profess his love for her and reassured her to not stray away this time, and Swift gave in to his promises, "So then they got back together, but the whole time she says she feels like he's looking at every girl and thinking about hooking up with every girl." But once again, he left Swift hanging in the middle and 'disappeared one night.'

"[When they were in London, he] disappears one night and after that, it was like he just didn't want to keep going." But, as per the friend's narrative, he showed up again and allegedly "texting Swift nonstop, like 'Where are you? Call me. Are you back?'" But the Cruel Summer singer ended the chapter at the 2013 Grammy performance of We Are Never Getting Back Together: "So he calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you/ And I'm like, 'I'm sorry, I'm busy opening up the Grammys."

At the time, a rep for Styles denied the account put forth by Swift's friend. But nearly a decade later, Styles and Swift reunited at the 2023 Grammy and a source told Entertainment Tonight the pair 'looked super friendly.' In a video, the Anti-Hero singer approached her ex during Steve Lacy's performance of Bad Habit and hugged and talked for a brief moment. She even clapped and cheered for Styles throughout his own performance and proved there's no more bad blood between them.