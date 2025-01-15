Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concerts have taken her to new heights of success. The Eras Tour went on for 21 months with Taylor performing her 149th and last show in Vancouver, Canada. The tour made the singer $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales according to The New York Times.

The tickets are not the only sales that factored in, a substantial amount of merchandise was sold at the venues of the concert. Another deal that brought the singer financial gain was the distribution deal for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. The movie’s box office earnings were estimated to be $93 million in the first week. It grossed $261 million worldwide in sales.

The 35-year-old is now a part of the Forbes World’s Billionaires List with a reported net worth of $1.1 billion. The Lover singer has now decided to spend a hefty amount of her newfound fortune on renovating her living space.

Taylor Swift has reportedly decided to spend her hard-earned fortune on redoing her house. The house in question is the singer’s Watch Hill estate. The sprawling mansion which is located on Rhode Island is the singer’s holiday home. The impending renovation is reportedly going to cost the singer a whopping $1.7 million.

A permit for the same was issued in December of 2024. The renovation will entail revamping the kitchen in the house. A new bedroom along with multiple bathrooms will also serve as new additions to the house. The house is located on 11,000 square feet of land.

The approved plans for the house reveal that the new bedroom will be 16×24 feet. The Blank Space singer bought it for $17.75 million back in 2013. The mansion was previously owned by Rebekah Harkness.

Taylor Swift’s historic Rhode Island home! pic.twitter.com/kBRDhkXwRQ — Tiny Homes (@HomesComforting) November 3, 2024

The Rhode Island mansion features gardens, a swimming pool with a pool house, and a wide patio. Newsweek previously reported that the house “offers 700 feet of private beachfront.” The Rhode Island estate has eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Taylor Swift has used her Rhode Island home to host her parties. Some famous faces who have been photographed at these parties include Selena Gomez, Travis Kelce, his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

The Rhode Island holiday home is not the only impressive estate in Taylor’s portfolio. The singer owns two homes in Nashville. One of them is an apartment and the other is a Greek Revival mansion. She also owns a $50 million house in Beverley Hills.

‼️| Travis Kelce dedicated his victory at a charity karaoke event tonight to Taylor Swift “This is the greatest thing that’s happening this year. Taylor this is for you” pic.twitter.com/dSFD87m8hH — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 12, 2024

A recent report by Page Six suggests that the singer is keen on making Nashville her home base to be closer to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “Taylor and Travis live fairly nomadic lives, and Taylor has home bases everywhere, but they live everywhere together,” an insider told the outlet.

The source also revealed how the 35-year-old is making Nashville her “home base than LA or NY since it’s closer to Kansas City.” The reason behind this move could be the fact that the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is based out of Kansas City.