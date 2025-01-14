Travis Kelce Teases New Taylor Swift Music, Says ‘There Might Be a Few…’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again making fans swoon with the love they share. In a recent interview, the Kansas City Chiefs star proved how supportive of a partner he is. He also hinted at whether Taylor would be putting out new music anytime soon.

Travis and Taylor were romantically linked for the first time in July 2023. This happened after the athlete revealed how he attended the singer’s concert and had tried to get her phone number. The two took the internet by storm when Taylor decided to attend one of Travis’ team games.

In September of that year, the Blank Space singer was photographed watching the game with Kelce’s mother. Both the stars were seen supporting each other at their matches and concerts. Travis has been recorded at several Eras Tour concerts over time.

Travis kelce and Taylor swift’s relationship timeline, a thread (PART 1) 🧵: Taylor attends her first chiefs game❤️ (September 24th, 2023) : pic.twitter.com/dtZcRm3Rch — Cindy ⸆⸉ ♡ (@Taytay_hearts) March 24, 2024

The internet is filled with clips of the star interacting with Swifties and grooving to his girlfriend’s songs at shows. The two have even flown out several times just to support each other at matches and concerts. The couple has been going steady ever since they started dating. Kelce grabbed fan’s attention after his recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee, who is the host of the show, asked Travis if Taylor planned on putting out any music anytime soon.

The Chiefs star subtly hinted at it while saying, “There might be a few.” The host also asked Travis if he had the opportunity to listen to any of the new songs. “You know I can’t say any of that,” he replied. He also avoided answering the question by saying, “I hear music everywhere.”

Travis’ response did not discourage McAfee from asking for more details. “Let’s just say you’re hanging and out and having a little dinner and all of the sudden the creative juice sparks,” the show host continued.

Travis Kelce referencing 22 by Taylor Swift 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/98OXNjiLpB — travis kelce gifs (@traviskelcegifs) January 13, 2025

The host continued the question while asking if the athlete is always a “motivator” whenever creative inspiration strikes Taylor. “Oh, yeah. You know it,” he said in response. Kelce explained how he never “chimes in” but always “supports” Taylor in her creative process. “I’m here to see where it can go,” he concluded.

McAfee also called Taylor the “most famous icon” in music history during the interview. The host recalled the energy Swifties brought to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis when he had attended the show. Pat described the energy in the crowd as “electrifying.”

Things between the couple are getting really serious according to recent reports. An insider told Page Six that Taylor is keen on making Nashville her “home base” to be closer to her boyfriend. The singer owns two real estate properties in Nashville.

“Taylor and Travis live fairly nomadic lives, and Taylor has home bases everywhere, but they live everywhere together,” the source revealed. Travis is the owner of a $6 million mansion located in Nashville. Page Six previously reported that the star bought the Leawood mansion so he and Taylor could have some privacy.