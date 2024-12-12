Taylor Swift's Dad Was Relieved That She's Dating Travis Kelce Who is a 'Built-In Bodyguard'

Ever since Ben McDonald, a 51-year-old photojournalist from Australia, said that Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, had struck him at an early-morning ferry location in Neutral Bay the Blank Space hitmaker's family started believing her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce is a bonus since he will keep her 'safe'. As per The UK Mirror, according to a source, the Kansas City Chiefs star could practically be considered a "built-in bodyguard" due to his remarkable 250 pounds and towering 6 feet 5 inches. The insider revealed: "Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis – not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier."

Another insider told The DailyMail.com: "No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend." The source added: "Travis is a big dude and no one would mess with him because, when it comes to Taylor, he would not play if someone tried to come near her. She has a built-in bodyguard at all times." "Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this," the source said. The Super Bowl champion has already discussed, on his New Heights podcast, his desire to take care of Swift whom he initially started dating last summer.

just a timeline of taylor swift and travis kelce holding hands while walking. pic.twitter.com/S7DPbjzlql — ⸆⸉ 𓆩♡𓆪 (@amazingswxft) December 11, 2023

When asked if he felt like "a security guard" while they were out and about in New York City, he spoke with his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce. "I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation. I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess." The NFL player has been seen on camera several times quietly shoving Taylor's security detail aside so he may lead the singer around safely. Fans gushed over their chemistry saying, "Travis is literally such a gentleman like the amount of times he touched her to make sure she was safe, and he let the bodyguard know he wanted to get his woman out of the car... Taylor Swift you deserve this," one fan tweeted on X.

Another fan joked: "The thing with Travis acting as Taylor's personal bodyguard as well as her boyfriend is that I would be way more scared of him tackling me than any random bodyguard..." When Kelce learned about the event involving Swift's 71-year-old father, Scott, he became quite agitated. The Wildest Dreams songstress' team said the photographer "threatened to throw a female staff member into the water."

📸l Taylor Swift leaving the game with Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/E24Y3DYkb8 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 6, 2024

"Travis wishes he had been with Taylor when her dad got into it with the photographer as he wants to protect her at all costs," a separate source revealed. "He can't wait for her to be back in the States so they can be together - and if anyone tries anything, he knows that photographers, or anyone else for that matter, wouldn't dare come close to them if he was around as he is a very massive and intimidating guy."

This article originally appeared 9 months ago.