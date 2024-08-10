Taylor Swift's Group of Fans Do Not Remember the Eras Tour 2023 at All, Here's Why

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is blowing everyone's mind. Fans from all over called Swifties, are showing up in huge numbers to see her perform. But here's something weird some fans have noticed after the concerts. They can’t really remember much about what happened. This odd thing has been called "post-concert amnesia" by the Swifties. A lot of fans say they struggle to remember the little things from the show. Even though they know they had an awesome time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Monica Schipper

One fan, Danielle Lake-Patterson Dickson, told ABC News: "Thinking back on it, I don't have any one specific memory I can recall, it's more like an overall memory of the event." Another Swiftie shared on social media: "I only saw her two weeks ago, and I can't even remember it. I can't remember following her with my eyes on the stage. It's all gone. I can only remember things from watching them in videos afterward."

I don’t remember much from my Eras Tour concert in Edinburgh - swift amnesia is real. But I do remember this: even being there alone, I’ve never felt safer in my life. Looking around at strangers' faces, I felt welcomed. Everyone was genuinely happy and generous. — Clara Mendes (@claralmm) August 8, 2024

Some fans recall getting ready for the show and returning home afterward. However, the actual show remains a haze in their minds. It's as if there's an empty place where their memories should be. According to experts, this is not a legitimate medical disease. Dr. Leah Croll, a neurologist, said that "post-concert amnesia" is not a medical condition. It's simply a description of what these fans claim to be experiencing.

The only decent picture I have bc I went alone and was too shy to ask people. Also, fair to say that I don’t remember a single thing about this concert, you know that Taylor amnesia thing? 100% real, I think I was so overwhelmed that my brain could not process anything pic.twitter.com/cuYY4QNYAT — Luciana 🇺🇾✨ (@lulytaJB) August 2, 2024

First, Swift's concerts are packed with excitement. There are huge crowds, loud music, flashing lights, and fireworks. Dr. Croll said, "Your brain can only process so much information at one time. It's kind of like a computer in that sense. So you're being hit with all of these stimuli and something has to give and a lot of the time that something is memory storage."

Second, many fans have a deep emotional connection to Swift and her music. Dr. Soha Salman, a psychiatrist and a Swiftie noted, "Listening to her go through those experiences, listening to her music -- as fans, maybe we're going through something similar. That's played a huge role, I think, in the emotional connection." When you're feeling really intense emotions, it can actually make it harder for your brain to remember things clearly. It's kind of like how people often say they can’t recall the details of their wedding day. The reason is that they were so wrapped up in the moment.

Taylor amnesia must be real because I have zero recollection of seeing this with my own two eyeballs pic.twitter.com/7GzJucJSso — Sammie (@samanthtweets) August 7, 2024

Dr. Nathan Carroll said, "I think this concert was very meaningful to a lot of people in many different ways." The good news is that this "amnesia" isn't really harmful. It’s sad when fans want to remember every little thing from their special night. They may feel they are missing out. Experts suggest various ways to remember the time as much as possible in these situations. Try to live in the moment and enjoy yourself. Make sure you get enough rest and remain hydrated before the show, as per The New York Post.