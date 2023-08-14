Taylor Swift’s Ex Matt Healy Moves On After Split, Heads to Hawaii with New Girlfriend

The lead singer of The 1975, Matty Healy, has allegedly flown to Hawaii to spend time with his model ex-girlfriend, Meredith Mickelson, as he moves on from his short romance with Taylor Swift. Despite rumors to the contrary, Matty and Taylor are reportedly "no longer in contact" and have no plans to restart their brief affair. The couple's relationship was widely reported when they were often sighted together at the beginning of the year.

Now that Matty has been banned from Kuala Lumpur for kissing his bassist on stage despite that city's strong anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, he is apparently jetting off to Hawaii for a sunny getaway with his model ex-girlfriend, as reported by Irish Mirror.

Meredith and Matty were rumored to be dating earlier this year, so she went "blindsided" when he went public with Taylor just four weeks after they broke up. In May, the Mirror claimed that the distraught 23-year-old spoke to her friends, "I hope he treats her better than he treated me." In February, he was seeing the famous singer and even slept at her home on his trips to the United States for recording sessions.

As one insider close to the model said at the time, "She did not see this coming at all. All the time Matty was in the studio with Taylor, she thought nothing of it. He’d spend the day in the studio and then come home to her. Things were going well until around March 29 then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls. He just ghosted her and that was it. Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor. She was totally blindsided and, of course, it has stung her a bit. She doesn’t want to play the victim and has no intention of saying anything publicly."

Meanwhile, insiders have shot down The Sun's report that Matty and Taylor had rekindled their relationship, "There is just something electric between them and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly and decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs. They’re arranging time together in between tour dates and talking all the time." They went on to state that Matty is "utterly smitten" and that the feelings seem to be reciprocal.

Back in July, an insider told Mail Online, "They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore. She's enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York. This is all rubbish." On May 25 in New York, she and Matty were seen for the final time. The breakup came only three days after witnesses saw Matty kissing a male security officer at a performance in Denmark.

During her Eras Tour, Matty was seen in Nashville showing his support for the singer by going to her shows with other celebrities including Gigi Hadid. Swift and Kanye West were seen out and about in Swift's adopted hometown of New York City on multiple occasions, including at a recording studio and a dinner party attended by Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Bridgers, and Zoe Kravitz.

