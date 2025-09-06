Taylor Swift’s Engagement to Travis Kelce Was the Moment Everyone Realized Her Friendship With Blake Lively Was Truly Over

Taylor Swift, the iconic pop singer, and Travis Kelce, the renowned football player, set the internet ablaze on August 26, 2025, as they shared their engagement news on Instagram! Their post (ft. a diamond ring) triggered an avalanche of good wishes from fans and a frenzy of speculation about their nuptials.

The big question? Will Taylor serenade her way down the aisle with one of her romantic hits like “Lover” or “You Are In Love”? The conjecture is spreading quicker than Kelce can score a touchdown.

While the global audience analyzes the proposal’s sequence of events, one individual remains eerily quiet: Blake Lively.

Known for her former status as a key member of Taylor Swift’s “squad royalty,” the Gossip Girl star has not only omitted posting a congratulatory message but reportedly has no plans to extend such wishes. Insiders claim the rationale behind this silence is not directly tied to the engagement but lies in the ashes of their once-thriving friendship.

Lively and Swift’s camaraderie was once the stuff of social media dreams. They shared family bonding moments, marked special occasions with fanfare, and even collaborated on Taylor Swift’s artistic ventures, which were brimming with Easter eggs.

However, by mid-2025, their friendship had taken a downward turn.

According to a recent article in the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift had been “ghosting” Blake Lively for quite some time. The newspaper reports that Lively had been trying various methods to reconnect with Swift, including texts, making calls, and even emails.

Despite her efforts, she couldn’t fix their friendship.

When Swift revealed she was engaged, Lively decided not to say anything. A person who knows the situation well told the newspaper, “What would be the point of reaching out now?” Lively didn’t see reason to contact Swift after not hearing back for so long.

The real fracture in their friendship came from a more complicated situation: Lively’s ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her co-star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us. Initially, the issues were about creative differences, but they grew much larger, involving lawsuits and personal text messages shared publicly. In one of these messages, Lively talks about herself like the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi, and she mentions Taylor Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as her “dragons.”

Swift was then called to testify as a witness in a case in May 2025.

A judge has ruled that Blake Lively must turn over her relevant texts with Taylor Swift to Justin Baldoni’s legal team. pic.twitter.com/aqCd5mfAmI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2025

Though Baldoni’s group decided not to proceed with the subpoena, the damage was done. Taylor Swift found herself in the middle of Hollywood’s wildest legal battle, and it’s said to have taken a toll on her. It made the friendship quite tiring.

With Blake’s case continuing to cause waves, Taylor chose to step back from her once-super-close friendship.

Despite their long friendship filled with vacations and inside jokes, Lively ignored Taylor’s engagement, a sign she has moved on. For Taylor Swift, who is getting ready for a huge personal event, Lively’s lack of response likely has more impact than a well-wish.

Judge throws out letter from Justin Baldoni’s team that claimed Blake Lively threatened Taylor Swift to publicly support her: “The letter is improper and must be stricken. […] The sole purpose of the letter is to promote public scandal by advancing inflammatory accusations, on… pic.twitter.com/RyJg68MAD2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 15, 2025

A previously ideal celebrity friendship has transformed into a situation with legal papers; each is going their way. While Taylor Swift might be enjoying her engagement, it’s evident to Lively that she won’t be expecting a wedding invitation.