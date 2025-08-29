Taylor Swift’s Engagement Isn’t Yours – Psychologist Reveals Why Fans Can’t Stop Acting Like It Is!

Aside from smashing internet and Instagram records this week, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement pointed out a darker side to celebrity obsession. On August 26, the pop sensation and NFL player announced their wedding plans with a sweet photo dump in a rose garden, where Taylor showed off a brilliant-cut diamond and Travis popped the question.

In a matter of hours, the couple’s caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” received over 34 million likes, sending Swifties into a social media stampede for the last couple of days.

Sadly, not everyone gets to experience a fairy tale moment within the global celebration. After being with Kelce on and off for five years, Kayla Nicole (his ex) got a flurry of comments on her Instagram, including everything from sympathy to unwanted motivational speeches. One fan said, “You deserve better, beautiful.” “Hang in there,” added another. Charming? Could be. Healthy? Experts say not exactly.

This level of feelings invested in a celebrity’s life outside of fame, as explained by psychologist Dr. Lalitaa, can often be a sign of “unhealed wounds or attachments from their past, identity struggles, or the longing to be chosen,” Tyla was told.

“In small doses, following celebrity relationships can feel fun and even comforting. (…) But when people start inserting themselves into the narrative, it’s usually less about the celebrity and more about what the fan is carrying.”

According to Dr. Lalitaa, this trend has been linked to parasocial relationships. These one-sided bonds occur when fans have an overwhelming emotional connection with a public figure who is blissfully unaware that they exist. “Celebrities feel familiar, we see them every day online, in interviews, on stage, through the media (…) [they] feel almost like friends.,” she said.

“The difficulty is that fans forget they’re responding to a curated image, not the full complexity of real people’s lives.”

The psychologist additionally commented on Hailey Bieber’s recent request that critics hold off comparing her and Selena Gomez. However, Justin Bieber married her years ago, and she is now a mom. People juxtapose these stories with their own memories. Lalitaa linked the fixation to unmet emotional needs outlined in Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, explaining:

“[They] will comment, choose sides and even project their own experiences (…) which essentially gives them a sense of involvement and belonging.”

Hence, when Swifties swarm Kayla Nicole’s Instagram with sympathy messages or dwell on the subtext in the viral engagement pictures, it’s usually a mirror reflecting their struggles with love, rejection, and attachment rather than those of the stars themselves.

Consider this your polite reminder from experts: enjoy Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement to your heart’s content. But maybe stay away from Kayla’s comments section?

