Taylor Swift’s ‘Bored’ Face During Latest Outing with Travis Kelce Has Internet Predicting Divorce Already

The internet practically broke when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement with a cheeky Instagram post (captioned “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”). The post had a dreamy garden setting, Kelce down on one knee, and a close-up of Swift’s sparkling Kindred Lubeck ring. Cue the collective awws!

But just days later, their first outing as fiancés had people clutching their popcorn and predicting doom.

On August 28, Taylor Swift joined Kelce at the Cincinnati Bearcats-Nebraska Cornhuskers game, and as usual, cameras zeroed in on the couple. This time, Swift didn’t exactly look like the picture of football fandom. ESPN captured a video of her sitting beside Kelce, and social media lit up faster than the stadium lights. “She’s already looking like she’s sick of football,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another piled on: “Swift is still clueless and uninterested.”

And because Swift’s face is basically a Rorschach test for the internet, plenty declared she looked “confused” and “bored.”

Now, it’s worth noting that we’re talking about Taylor Swift. The woman has been scrutinized for everything from who she dates to what shade of lipstick she wears. Her dating history has practically been turned into a national pastime, not least because she’s channeled heartbreak into chart-topping hits. Critics have long wondered what will happen to her music if she actually settles down happily ever after. A bored face at a football game? For some, that was enough to start predicting the downfall of the Swift-Kelce fairytale.

This isn’t the first time Taylor Swift has acknowledged her public persona.

In 2016, during a Grammy Museum performance, she joked about the media’s caricature of her: a woman “[jet-setting] around the world collecting men” and crying in a “marble bathtub surrounded by pearls.” That self-awareness, though, hasn’t shielded her from relentless speculation. And now, with her first serious engagement, the pressure is at a fever pitch!

🚨 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. pic.twitter.com/jXOVs0DNUb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2025

Also, despite the engagement, Swift and Kelce reportedly aren’t living together yet.

Fans also noticed clues that Travis Kelce’s proposal may have happened weeks earlier, around Taylor Swift’s appearance on his New Heights podcast. Matching jewelry, manicures, and even a sly smile or two had eagle-eyed Swifties convinced the question had already been popped before the much bigger Instagram reveal. Still, skeptics are circling like sharks.

Some commenters declared the relationship is destined for a quick divorce…or won’t even make it down the aisle.

🚨| Travis Kelce on interviewing Taylor Swift: “I forgot we were trying to interview her, because it’s hard to interview someone you love. I was just trying to make sure she was enjoying herself.” pic.twitter.com/rlKUvCODnO — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 27, 2025

But we need to remember that Swift and Kelce are still planning what’s said to be a low-profile wedding, and if anyone knows how to flip the narrative, it’s Taylor Swift. After all, this woman turned public breakups into platinum records.

Maybe she’ll turn football-season boredom into her next number-one hit?