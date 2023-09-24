Taylor Swift is known for her genius marketing strategies when it comes to promoting her music. She is all set to drop 1989 (Taylor's version) next month, and the Lavender Haze hitmaker has entrusted her loyal fans with a puzzling task to decode the 'fresh' tracks of the forthcoming album. Swift has teamed up with Google for a word search game that appears to help reveal the names of the 'five bonus' tracks from the album's vault that weren't included in the final album mix earlier. Swift teased the intriguing word game with a short Instagram clip, "You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain," she referenced the words from her hit track, Blank Space, in her caption. As per Page Six, fans quickly figured out the clip's meaning, which alluded to a song with the title "Lust!" or "Slut!"

As per US Magazine, while searching for the Blank Space singer's name on Google starting on Saturday, September 16, a closed blue vault started appearing. When anyone clicks on the vault, a word jumble with strewn letters appears along with a tip for how to solve the riddle. The only hint given at first was "My name is Taylor and I was born in...," with the obvious response being 1989 (Taylor's Version). Since the Bad Blood singer was born in 1989, there are 89 puzzles in all, and the vault titles won't be made available until 33 million puzzles have been answered, as per Google. Excited fans swiftly posted their reactions on X, “It probably is ‘slut!’ and references her being called a slut and that’s why she changed the vibes of 1989,” one X fan theorized. “Taylor Swift did you name a song 'Slut' ??????” a second fan exclaimed. “Taylor Swift girl I'm so confused with this puzzle what are you doing to us," a third X fan wrote. A fourth fan echoed everyone's sentiments by writing, “Taylor Swift you have never made me more frustrated and confused than rn.”

Fans discovered the phrase 'Sagittarius' in addition to hints like "Got A Haircut," "Wednesday," "Tokyo," and "Golf Club," which has Swifties certain a collaboration with Nicki Minaj is imminent. Swift had mouthed, "I love you," to the 40-year-old Anaconda rapper at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last week before saying, "That's my favorite Sagittarius over there." When it was announced that they were the only female singers with 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries in their careers, Minaj tweeted, "Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad," which was a probable hint at a duet.

Fans quickly took to TikTok saying that the Sagittarius constellation was spotted in Swift's Lavender Haze music video, leading one fan to conjecture about the clue in a TikTok video. “as a Sagittarius, I will go insane thank you,” one fan commented on the viral clip, while a second fan added, “I’m here for the delusion.” A third fan added, “Nicki has a song called ‘Barbie tingz’ one of her first bar (sic) is I’m a sag…” Swift had announced that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be released on October 27. Precisely nine years after the release of the original album during her final Los Angeles Eras Tour performance. “There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you,” she said, before making her new cover art public.

