Taylor Swift Shows Up at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Era Hangs by a Thread

Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day. Still, her fiancé Travis Kelce‘s fans had a lump in their throat. According to The Irish Star, Kelce allegedly sparked rumors of retirement during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match.

As for Taylor, she was dressed in red leather and black and enjoyed the match with her dad Scott, mom Andrea and brother Austin from the VIP section.

Reports are rife that they were all cheering on Travis in what may have been his final home game as a Kansas City Chiefs tight-end. Kansas City had already been knocked out of playoff contention, which ended a decade-long run of postseason football.

Travis Kelce spent 13 seasons anchoring Arrowhead, and rumors about his retirement had been swirling for weeks. But by kickoff, his retirement was pretty much fixed, and fans knew it. As the national anthem played, Kelce was allegedly fighting back tears, Marca reports.

View this post on Instagram

So obviously, this didn’t feel like just another December game. To add to that we had his fiancée and pop legend Taylor Swift there too. 2025 was her second year of sticking to Arrowhead during the regular season.

Three years into her NFL era, she’s often been seen at the stadium’s VIP suites, though this season Swift is keeping a quieter profile and sometimes even skipping games entirely as their wedding date is inching closer.

Still, since first showing up in September 2023 with Donna Kelce, Taylor Swift has attended dozens of games across three seasons, and that includes two Super Bowls. She once sprinted from Tokyo to Las Vegas for a game, too, where she kissed Kelce on the field after an overtime Super Bowl win.

This Christmas, though, the vibe was different, as you can already guess. On the field, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was injured and watched from a suite as Kansas City fell to Denver. Kelce, on the other hand, is going to be 37 next year, and he probably realized that time (and football) waits for no one.

Travis Kelce walks out of Arrowhead for what could be the final time. Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce and Chiefs nation watch as he walks off the field. (Some random Chiefs employee ruined the shot 📸 😂) pic.twitter.com/WoKLlJcw5i — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 26, 2025

He’s been candid in a pregame interview with Tony Gonzalez, though. There, Kelce acknowledged the “sour taste” of how the season ended but added that he still feels motivated to make the right decision for himself.

His contract runs through the end of 2025, but the window has narrowed, and for the second time in his career, the Chiefs will finish outside the playoffs.

His brother, Jason Kelce, has now retired and has urged his younger brother to step away for some time before he decides on anything permanent. And the Chiefs tight-end seems to be taking this advice seriously.

Off the field, Taylor Swift pulled back the curtain on their relationship in her Disney+ docuseries, wherein she said football is “violent chess.” Kelce had proposed to Taylor Swift in August 2025.

The proposal came just a few days after Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. So the future looks like it might just be bigger than football now!

But will Kelce return for one more run or go into media like his brother? Only time will tell!