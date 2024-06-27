Taylor Swift Says She’s a ‘Longtime’ Hugh Grant ‘Stan’ After Actor Praises Her ‘Incredible’ Show

Swifties are having a strong rom-com moment after Taylor Swift officially cemented her status as a true romantic at heart with her latest admission. The 34-year-old actress reacted on Monday, June 24, to the acclaimed romantic comedy actor Hugh Grant's post complimenting Swift on X (formerly Twitter) following her attendance at her second Eras Tour event in London on Saturday, June 22.

Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2024

“Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.),” Grant shared on X of the Cruel Summer singer, adding an adorable sweet shoutout to Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, per PEOPLE. “Thanks so much from one aging [sic] London boy, wife, and a thrilled 8-year-old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2024

The next day, Swift responded with a note expressing her gratitude and announcing that she was now an official “stan” of the Emmy nominee. “As a long-time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture,” she replied on X. Along with Grant, Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Greta Gerwig were all present at the event, per Instyle.

Prince William was seen dancing to Taylor Swift's hit song 'Shake it Off' during her Eras Tour concert in London. He even Took a selfie with Taylor Swift, along with his two kids, Prince George and Princess!! pic.twitter.com/1kdDFBVdGB — TRENDING NOW (@bulletchats) June 22, 2024

Although that is a fantastic lineup, fans should also be aware that Prince William made a special appearance on Friday during the weekend gigs (Swift sold out Wembley for numerous shows, including a second stretch later this summer). Swift treated the family—aside from Kate Middleton and Prince George—to a selfie after the heir apparent to the British monarchy brought his children to the performance.

The third event, staged on June 23 at London's Wembley Stadium, was even more spectacular when Kelce, 34, shocked fans by joining his pop star girlfriend onstage. Wearing a tuxedo and top hat, the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs made his official tour debut. He filled in for the dancer who often carries Swift during her I Can Do It with a Broken Heart changeover.

In honor of her three nights of performances at Wembley Stadium this past weekend, Swift, 34, posted a picture on social media. The first image was one from her and her beau's performance together. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows,” wrote Swift.

The couple's relationship has only grown in love for the last couple of months, per PEOPLE. Speaking on the most recent episode of Barstool Sports' Bussin' With The Boys podcast, which was taped on June 19 and published on June 25, the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs remembered the moment he realized he was beginning to "fall" for Swift. "She's very self-aware. And I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention ... and she just keeps it so chill and so cool," he revealed.