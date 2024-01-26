Kristen Stewart's Candid Admission on This Movie That She 'Hated Making'

In a recent interview for Variety’s Know Their Lines series, Kristen Stewart didn't mince words when she revealed her feelings about the 2019 action-comedy reboot, Charlie’s Angels. The actor, who is currently featured as Variety’s Sundance cover star, expressed a strong dislike for the movie, stating unequivocally, “I hated making that movie.”

As part of the interview, Stewart revisited a line from the film's opening scene: “Did you know that it takes men an additional seven seconds to perceive a woman as a threat compared to a man?” The actor, recalling the line, described it as a “mouthful at the time” and reflected on the overall experience of working on the Elizabeth Banks-directed film, which unfortunately turned out to be a box office flop. “We wanted a strong opener, you know? We wanted to really like broadcast what the movie was about. It was a good idea at the time. I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you,” remarked Stewart, as per HuffPost.

In the reboot, Stewart shared the screen with Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, but despite the attempt to revive the franchise, the film fell short of expectations. Stewart, however, took a moment to pay homage to the original trio of Charlie’s Angels – Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore – expressing her love for the 2000 movie, which she believes is untouchable. The director of the 2019 reboot, Elizabeth Banks, also weighed in on the film's reception. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Banks attributed the negative response to the media's insistence on framing it as a “feminist manifesto.” She lamented the industry's focus on her being the first female director of Charlie’s Angels, stating, “It felt like it pigeonholed me and the audience for the movie.”

Banks emphasized the impact of media framing, stating, “To lose control of the narrative like that was a real bummer. You realize how the media can frame something regardless of how you’ve framed it. I happen to be a woman who directed a Charlie’s Angels movie that happened to star three incredible women. You can’t control the media saying, ‘You’re a lady director, and that’s special!’ — which it is, but it’s not the only thing.” The struggle extended beyond the narrative, as Banks recounted having to advocate for the film's promotion to both men and women, challenging industry perceptions of movies starring women. The director, however, maintained her love for the franchise and clarified that her approach wasn't driven by a gendered agenda but rather a genuine appreciation for the iconic series.

Stewart's candid revelation about her dislike for Charlie’s Angels stands as a noteworthy moment, especially considering her return to the Sundance Film Festival with two indie premieres, highlighting her preference for independent projects over big Hollywood studio productions.

