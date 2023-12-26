Taylor Swift Rings in Christmas With Family at Travis Kelce's Chiefs vs Raiders Game

This Christmas, the Swift family's festivities took an unexpected turn as they joined the cheering crowd at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 34-year-old pop sensation, Taylor Swift, along with her parents, Andrea and Scott, and her brother, Austin, embraced the holiday spirit decked out in festive attire.

i really think taylor's life will go full circle when travis retires bc i have the feeling that the swift family will go back to live in pennsylvania someday + travis could be closer to his family — mayor of clownelia street (@itsayreamon) December 26, 2023

Swift's entrance into the stadium was nothing short of festive. Arriving in a golf cart, she sported a plaid skirt paired with a cashmere bomber jacket over a vibrant red sweater. Adding a touch of elegance, the "Cruel Summer" singer adorned her hair with a black bow, complementing her signature red lipstick, as per Page Six. Accompanying her was her brother, dressed as Santa Claus, ringing a cheerful bell, and her mom waving at fans from the front seat. Once inside the VIP suite, Swift continued to embrace the holiday vibes, donning a Santa hat with Travis's jersey number, 87, on the fur trim. In the same suite, her father proudly cheered in a black and red jacket, joining the tight end's dad, Ed Kelce, in supporting their sons.

Taylor Swift spends Christmas cheering on Travis Kelce as Chiefs take on Raiders pic.twitter.com/727DmvzZ3e — taylor swift (for the fans) (@taylorsworldd) December 26, 2023

Swift's attendance at the Chiefs' game is part of her ongoing support for her athlete boyfriend. Since publicly announcing their romance in September, the 12-time Grammy winner has become a familiar face at nearly half of Travis' games, often seen proudly donning Chiefs-themed clothing. An insider exclusively revealed that Swift planned to spend both Christmas and New Year's Eve in Kansas City with Travis, who had work commitments on both holidays. The source hinted at her attendance at Travis's final two games of the year, emphasizing her commitment to supporting her boyfriend's career.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

Despite the challenges of playing on Christmas Day, Travis expressed his enthusiasm for celebrating the holiday afterward. While he remained tight-lipped about specific plans, he conveyed his excitement about spending time with Chiefs fans and potentially reuniting with his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. The holiday celebrations extended beyond the football field, with the NFL players' mom, Donna Kelce, confirming her presence in Philadelphia, adding more incentive for Travis to make the trek east.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s parents spend Christmas together watching football pic.twitter.com/fB4v9DE5K7 — taylor swift (for the fans) (@taylorsworldd) December 26, 2023

Although Swift has already met Travis' parents, there's a hint of anticipation as she has yet to meet his older brother, sister-in-law Kylie, and three nieces—Wyatt, 3, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, born in March. Travis teased that they had something "fun," keeping fans intrigued about the couple's festive plans. Amidst the football festivities, Swift demonstrated the true spirit of Christmas weeks before. Following the Chiefs' victory over the New England Patriots on December 17, she generously tipped stadium staff, captured in a heartwarming photo circulating on social media, as per Independent. While the exact amount remains unknown, the gesture reflected Swift's generosity and festive cheer during the holiday season.

