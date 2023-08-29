Taylor Swift Is All Praises of Her BFF Selena Gomez’s New Song 'Single Soon'

Taylor Swift is the "bestie" every girl needs in life, and Selena Gomez has got lucky in this lifetime. The Lose You To Love Me singer didn't have a music release in nearly a year. So when she finally announced a new single, fans couldn't contain the excitement, nor did her BFF Swift. A shoutout from your best friend is all the motivation you need.

Single Soon is an upbeat, happy, and sultry dance track celebrating singlehood and just life in general. The 31-year-old dropped the song on Friday, August 25, 2023, reported PEOPLE. She received massive support from her well-wishers all around the globe, and her 'bestie' Swift was among the happiest and ensured Gomez felt the love.

The Enchanted singer took to her Instagram story on Saturday, August 26, 2023, and wrote, "When your bestie is the bestest," alongside a reel, she reshared originally posted on Gomez's account, which is a compilation of several clips from the music video. Swift added, "Will be dancing to this forever, methinks."

The Who Says singer reposted best friend Swift's shoutout to her on Instagram story on Sunday, August 27, 2023. It's all love. About Gomez's new single that's been on her fans' loop, she herself shared the idea and the inspiration behind it. Single Soon is "a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company," she wrote on Instagram.

She added, "It's also really fun to dance to!" Also, the single is a teaser for Gomez's upcoming album release under the title SG3, which the Only Murders in the Building star has been working on for much of the last year. The Calm Down singer is "not quite done" yet with her record.

She described this track as "a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," per ELLE. The Rare Beauty founder also included her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey as she recorded the single. The opening scene of the music video had a message from Gracie to her beloved sister.

"Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all," Gracie said. Gomez shared the clip of it on Instagram. Currently, both the BFFs are gloriously single and basking in the success of their music careers. Swift and Boyfriend singer's friendship survived the test of time. The Bad Blood singer experienced two breakups in 2023.

Swift ended her six-year-long relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. After that, she dated English singer Matt Healy for a brief period. Romance died down as quickly as it escalated. However, Gomez has been rumored to be on a few dates with famous names like Zayn Malik, Jeremy Allen White, DJ Fred, and Drew Taggart.

But none of the relationship was confirmed by her. In fact, she often takes a dig at her single status on her social media platforms. So, the subject of her new "single" is a topic she thinks and talks about a lot; she got inspired. Gomez has been a ride-or-die for Swift all these years and vice versa. In April, she attended the Eras Tour with her sister Gracie.

The BFFs also celebrated the 4th of July together and spammed their fans with their star-studded holiday pictures on the internet. Gomez was overwhelmed by the response to her latest release and posted a thank-you note to her fans. "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon," she captioned the post.

