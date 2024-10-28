Taylor Swift Once Named Diddy as Her Dream Prom Date in Resurfaced Clip: “He Would Be Fun To...”

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Taylor Swift once named Sean 'Diddy' Combs as her dream prom date. A resurfaced interview from 2011, shows 21-year-old Swift on The Rachael Ray Show, participating in a fun segment called Swift Decision, where she was asked to pick a group of celebrities to join her at prom. Swift enthusiastically selected Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, and Diddy, according to the Daily Mail.

In response, host Rachael Ray asked, "No way! Look at that! That’s a group! Why that spectacular array of people?” Swift responded, “Because of…different reasons,” and went on to praise each of her picks, explaining what she admired about them. “Well, Katy would just be so much fun. She’s just, like, crazy fun, like spontaneous,” Swift opined. When she got to Diddy, she noted, “Diddy’s really always been very nice to me.” Ray added, “He’s a gentleman, isn’t he? He’s a lovely gentleman.” The multi-Grammy winner agreed, “He would be fun to be in the prom group.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Taylor Swift pose at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Christopher Polk)

The old clip, recently posted on TikTok, prompted a flurry of reaction in light of Diddy's ongoing legal troubles. “Taylor you're only maybe 17 here. Now we know the reason why Diddy was so nice to you,” a person commented, while another wrote, “As a millennial, we looked up to these people. We didn’t know what was really going on. This is like fearless/speak now Taylor. She’s like 19-21 here.” Some fans defended Swift, arguing, “This is proof that she only knew Diddy in passing. If she thought he was a gentleman, she was on some ‘hi, bye’ stuff.” Another remarked, '"Diddy's always been really nice to me'...she was trying to save herself."'

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on serious federal charges. The Bad Boy Records founder faces accusations of organizing 'freak-offs,' events where women were reportedly coerced to engage in prolonged sexual acts, as reported by Page Six. Diddy has denied all allegations and currently awaits trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn. Prison expert

Larry Levine recently discussed Diddy’s experience at MDC on The Trial of Diddy podcast. “He’s not really on suicide watch,” Levine said, “but my inside source there tells me someone is visiting him several times a day to check on him.” Levine also addressed possible privileges for the high-profile inmate. Levine's sources said he may be receiving extra privileges, such as 'extra showers' weekly.

Diddy’s legal team recently secured a small victory when a judge issued an order stopping federal agents from leaking grand jury information about the case. According to the New York Post, the judge ruled, “If remarks were made by any agent involved in this investigation, they are plainly improper.” The order, according to the judge, was issued “to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial.”

