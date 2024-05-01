Resurfaced Interview From 1990 Has the Internet Lauding Journalist Barbara Walters for Calling Out Trump’s ‘Fraud’

Barbara Walters, the trailblazing first American woman to anchor an evening television news program, built a remarkable career spanning over six decades. She hosted numerous primetime news shows and specials, and notably created and hosted the daytime talk show The View, according to Newsweek. Recently, a resurfaced interview clip from 1990 has garnered attention, with internet users praising Walters for calling out former President Donald Trump as a "fraud." The viral clip was shared by author Don Winslow.

He reshared the interview clip on his X account and wrote, "If you have not seen this 1990 clip you should really watch it. It completely exposes Donald Trump to his core. I had no idea this would get 12.6 million views when I posted it in December 2022 but I am glad it continues to spread. Do your part. Retweet it." One person lauded Walters and wrote, "Damn, I miss her. She was the very best at her craft. There will never ever be another Journalist like her. The best of the best, a model for all." Another person wrote, "I did see this, I didn't know much about him at the time. After watching Barbara Walter's interview with Donny, I know he is to never be trusted!"

If you have not seen this 1990 clip you should really watch it. It completely exposes Donald Trump to his core. I had no idea this would get 12.6 million views when I posted it in December, 2022 but I am glad it continues to spread. Do your part. Retweet it. https://t.co/t8qMPW93LW — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 26, 2024

Several others also criticized Trump as one person wrote, "He has a huge debt as a “businessman” and he added an enormous debt to the country while being president, more than any other president." Another person wrote, "Nothing's changed he's still broke, still reads Hitler's speeches, still lies grifts..when will everyone see Trump for who he is." The viral video clip showcased Walters' intense interview with Trump, where she confronted the future president about his finances. This came after Trump made statements that foreshadowed his later frequent claim of fake news.

Damn, I miss her. She was the very best at her craft. There will never ever be another Journalist like her. The best of the best, a model for all. — bcdb (@Ladydaysimone) April 26, 2024

During the interview, Trump said, "I've never seen press reporting as I have with regards to me. I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is." In a swift response, Walters offered to address Trump's claims of dishonesty. She asserted that despite Trump's insistence that bankers had praised his financial strength, he was actually on the brink of bankruptcy and had been rescued by banks. "You say on the verge of bankruptcy, Barbara, and you talk on the verge, and you listen to what people are saying," Trump argued.

I did see this, I didn't know much about him at the time. After watching Barbara Walter's interview with donny, I know he is to never be trusted! — WhisperWordsofWisdom 🎶 🎵 (@ZoieFanAnna2) April 27, 2024

