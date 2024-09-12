Taylor Swift Impersonator Confuses the Internet With Viral Tribute to Pop Star

A tribute performance to Taylor Swift has gone viral online due to the performer's striking resemblance to the renowned pop diva. It has been reported that June, who is also a singer, has been enthralling Canobie Lake Park crowds in Salem, New Hampshire, with her interpretations of the legendary Eras Tour songs. For instance, a resident of Pepperell, Massachusetts, named Alexa De Masse was left speechless earlier this month during the performance. She recorded the whole thing on video and shared it on TikTok. Along with the video, Alexa wrote, "Can’t make it to the Eras Tour? Come to Canobie Lake!"

As reported by Indy100, videos of June singing Swift's songs have become popular leading some Swift fans to briefly think that June is the real Swift based on her outfits, stage appearance, voice, and demeanor. One user commented, "I thought this was legit her lol." An additional individual who felt the same way also added, "Literally thought this was Taylor and was about to ask where this was." A different supporter wrote, "Ok so I legit thought this was Taylor for a few seconds wow."

Some went so far as to say that June's stage presence was superb. One mesmerized fan jotted down, "She even has the mannerisms down. I love it!" Another astonished admirer said, "She nails her mannerisms! She looks so much like her!" Additionally, some admirers gushed over her voice, declaring their complete and utter acceptance of her as Swift.

Nevertheless, the Swift impersonator once revealed that people blindly approach her in public, doing a 'double-take' because they thought she was the real pop star. She told The Mirror earlier this year, "I'm definitely a long-time Taylor Swift fan. I’ve actually only been to two shows, but I’ve collected bits of merch throughout the years – CDs, T-shirts, clothing items and collectibles like jewellery. It's an honour to be compared to her – who wouldn’t want to look like Taylor? She’s beautiful - it’s such a compliment."

Additionally, the fantasy community has christened her Swift's 'Medieval Twin' after her experience at a Medieval Faire in Knoxville, Tennessee. June told the outlet, "I was there visiting a good friend I met on TikTok. There was a whole group of us dressed up and we went to dinner after the faire ended, still in costume. A couple of girls came up to me a few minutes after we were seated and confessed one of them was convinced I was Taylor - perhaps after shooting a music video or something. She confessed she was tearing up and shaken at the idea I might be her and she was so darling and sweet about it. I've been getting it a lot in the last year or so because I think she’s just been everywhere and so people are very quick to recognise."

Knowing how much Swift values her connection with her fans, June insisted she has never attempted to publicly deceive anybody and always acts with the highest integrity. She claimed that her striking likeness to Swift became apparent on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where the similarities astonished observers. She launched a business as a convincing counterpart, taking advantage of their striking resemblance.