Taylor Swift Hit with Devastating Setback—What’s Really Going On with Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be in desperate need to shake it off. Both stars have recently suffered massive losses in their respective careers that some might consider as setbacks. A recent report revealed that the couple has decided to put their romance on the “backburner” following the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl LIX took place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battled it out on 9th February. The Chiefs went into the game as the two-time defending champions.

The Eagles took the cup home in a 40-22 win. Travis Kelce who plays for the Chiefs was harshly criticized for his performance in the game. Following the loss, the athlete reflected on the team’s performance. “We haven’t played that bad all year,” Kelce told the press.

Taylor flew to New Orleans after attending the Grammys Awards night. The Eras Tour singer’s album The Tortured Poets Department was nominated for the Album of the Year. She was also in the running to win the Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Swift went home empty-handed even after being nominated across 6 categories. The turn of events came as a surprise to fans of the 14-time Grammy winner’s fans. A recent report from Radar Online suggested that Taylor and Travis’ relationship is now at a “breaking point.”

Kelce’s performance on the field might be a big contributing factor in the recent development. The athlete faced scrutiny after not being able to score a single touchdown during the initial 5 games of the season.

A source revealed how Travis has been “stressed” in regard to his career. “No one could blame him for being stressed out by the slump — he really just wants to make sure he’s contributing,” the insider shared.

The news about the couple’s troubles invoked mixed feelings in fans. Netizens took to the comments section of the original article to express their opinion on the matter.

“I think everyone just needs to leave them alone. Relationships are hard enough without someone being in their business and in their face 24/7/365,” a fan defended. “Leave them both alone. 2 model Americans who are doing well, enjoy it,” another added.

A third had a different take on the couple’s dynamic. “This whole thing is ridiculous I think the only reason why nothing has happened is because he’s scared of her putting a song out about him,” the netizen speculated.

REPORT: A source close to Travis Kelce says that Taylor Swift mercilessly getting booed broke his heart. “Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.” “He always protects her, and it broke his heart.“ (Via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/LpCIhhGpS0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 11, 2025

A few others assumed that Taylor and Travis’ was heading towards its end. “Doomed! He isnt near the man she thought he was. Typical celeb drama,” a user wrote.

Another advised Travis to “stay single” in the comments section. “I can imagine the strain. She makes so much money. She’s on the road all the time, with who knows who. I’m sure she’s not fully committed to him. Take my advice, Kelce, stay single,” the comment read.

This comes after Taylor had to face merciless booing at the Super Bowl. The singer who was in attendance at the game was booed by fans after she was shown on the jumbotron. Kelce was reportedly “devasted” after the incident.