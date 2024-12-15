Taylor Swift Had A Special 7-Word Reaction to Selena Gomez's Engagement: "I Will Be..."

Selena Gomez is engaged to her year-long boyfriend Benny Blanco, and the Only Murders in the Building actress announced the news on her Instagram with a carousel of pictures. First up was a shot of her classic 4-carat marquise diamond engagement ring set on a yellow-gold pavé band. The next picture is of Gomez admiring the ring while on a picnic, then her showing it off with a close-up selfie and lastly the couple hugging. She captioned the photos, "Forever begins now", as congratulatory messages poured in for the loved-up pair bestie. Amid all this, Taylor Swift couldn't hold her excitement; "Yes I will be the flower girl," she wrote. Swift is already prepared for the upcoming wedding, according to Marie Claire, and her comment has since raked in over 1 million likes.

As per People, the two pop stars became good friends after they initially met in 2008 while they were both seeing the Jonas Brothers."We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez told KISS FM UK in 2017. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," the Calm Down hitmaker said before adding, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

In a 2009 interview with Seventeen Magazine, Gomez confessed that she turned to the Lover hitmaker for relationship advice. "If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith," she said. Swift and Gomez have shown off their friendship during various awards and stage performances, and the two remain each other's constant cheerleaders. So it seems obvious that the Love Story singer will be a bridesmaid at her best friend's wedding.

Speaking about the massive engagement ring, it is reportedly estimated between $200,000 and $1 million. As per Harper's Bazaar, the origins of the marquise cut can be traced back to King Louis XV of France, who in the 18th century ordered a diamond to be fashioned after the lips of the Marquise de Pompadour, his mistress. Gomez now joins the ranks of other famous women who have adorned marquise diamonds, such as Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham, and Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

The lyrics to Gomez's 2015 hit single Good for You might have served as Blanco's sole inspiration for selecting this specific classic cut. The lyrics include: “I'm on my marquise diamonds / I'm a marquise diamond / Could even make that Tiffany jealous.” After dating since 2023, the couple made their public debut in January 2024 when they went to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez confessed that her relationship with Blanco was the 'safest she ever felt,' adding, "I see a future with this person."