Jennifer Aniston Once Sparked Engagement Rumors at the SAG Awards as She Wore a Diamond Ring

Jennifer Aniston got divorced from Brad Pitt in 2005, she dated and got engaged to Justin Theroux in 2011, however, the pair split mutually in 2018. Aniston has enjoyed singlehood since, but her recent red-carpet appearance has raised eyebrows about her dating status. The Friends alum was spotted showing off a dazzling diamond ring on her ring finger at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The 55-year-old has not disclosed her relationship status to the public thus far, but the massive ring's exhibition has enthralled the public and media.

As per The US Sun, the Murder Mystery actress admitted in 2022 that she is indeed open to being in a relationship again: “I’d love a relationship. “There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’” Explaining her thoughts about re-marriage, she said at the time: “Never say never, but I don’t have any interest.” Aniston was at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles following three nominations for her television series The Morning Show. But Elizabeth Debicki, 33, of The Crown, took home the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series trophy instead.

Aniston had confessed during a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal that her parent's divorce had deeply affected her relationship dynamics in life. “It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. I don’t know,” she said. “My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go: ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’” “I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that,” she continued. “So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.” The Break-Up actress added that it has been "easier" for her to remain unmarried because she didn't want to alter who she was for her spouse.

“It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship,” she said. “I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little," Aniston said while adding that she is more focused on growing her beauty brand and career. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she said she has learned things from her parents, “I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying: ‘Thank you for showing me what never to be,’” Aniston said. “So that’s what I mean about taking the darker things that happen in our lives, the not-so-happy moments, and trying to find places to honor them because of what they have given to us.”

