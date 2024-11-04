Eric Trump Has a Dating Advice For ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Barron Trump: "Be Careful There Are..."

Eric Trump recently shared some brotherly wisdom with his youngest sibling, Barron Trump, who is often hailed as the ‘most eligible bachelor.’ In an interview with the Daily Mail, Eric highlighted the unique pressures that Barron, just 18 and now a freshman at New York University, faces. He stated, “My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now. I'm really lucky...when I was a bachelor we had a lot of attention but not quite the attention that he'll have - especially if in 12 days we win. Just be careful, just be careful. There are a lot of eyes on you.”

The young Trump has been gradually stepping into bigger roles within his father’s orbit, particularly in the media world. According to Eric, Barron has proven especially adept at engaging younger audiences. Eric shared, “He's done a great job pushing some of the youth podcasts - and I've pushed the hell out of podcasts because I think traditional media is dying around the world.” Barron has led his father to sit down with widely followed hosts such as Theo Von and Patrick Bet-David, helping the campaign reach younger demographics more attuned to online media.

Beyond his involvement in podcast strategy, Barron has received praise for his discretion and grounded personality. As per The Independent, Eric described, “He's a great kid. He's a smart kid. He conducts himself very, very well. He's been brought up well and he's gonna have a great future ahead of him.” This praise mirrors sentiments shared by Trump campaign senior adviser, Jason Miller, who recently acknowledged Barron’s success in suggesting podcasts that have gone on to capture massive viewership, deeming each of Barron’s picks “absolute ratings gold.”

Despite his rising role, Barron maintains a largely private life, which fuels public curiosity. Washington University history professor, Peter Kastor, also noted, “Barron was really off the radar in a way that the Obama, Bush, and Clinton girls weren’t…They were much more a part of the president’s story than Barron was…We got zilch about Barron." While not much is known, his father Donald Trump did let slip in a recent podcast appearance that Barron has yet to date anyone seriously.

Eric Trump at the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.(Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

During the recent interview, Eric also discussed the family’s close bond, even under the pressures of politics and media attention. He said, “It is rather remarkable that the five of us, that the five kids, we are so close and we go out there and fight. And they haven't been able to divide us - and they've tried. They've tried in every way that you can possibly imagine to make it so miserable, so uncomfortable. They haven't been able to do so.”