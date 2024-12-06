Taylor Swift 'Furious' With Travis Kelce For Bragging About Their Bedroom Secret: "She Was Already..."

Taylor Swift is reportedly 'furious' with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce after the NFL star made revealing comments about their private life during an episode of his New Heights podcast in October. The three-time Super Bowl winner, who hosts the show alongside his brother Jason Kelce, shared details about his sex life while offering advice to a fan— a move that sources claim has caused tension between the pair.

The now-viral comment stems from a listener's question about how to address a partner's disinterest in intimacy. Travis, eager to provide guidance, began by asserting that he couldn’t personally relate. “I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like],” he gloated before delving into his suggestions for spicing up a relationship. His tips included role-playing and visiting a novelty store for 'some f****** sex stuff.' He also said, "Get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic. Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame."

The Heights Hotline is officially open … take our advice at your own risk 😅



New Bonus Episode out now only on Wondery+:

While his remarks may have been well-intentioned, they reportedly didn’t sit well with Swift. According to Tyla, a source revealed, "Word is, she was appalled by his comments. She was already tired of his potty mouth, and now this. There’s no doubt it’s caused a major strain in the relationship.” The insider added, "He's coming across more and more like a dumb jock and it’s a terrible look for Taylor, whose brand is built on being squeaky clean and empowered. The feeling is that Taylor needs to take a look at this guy and ask herself, is he worth staining her reputation and losing her incredible fans over?" While the podcast episode aired weeks ago, the fallout has only recently garnered attention, as per Sport Bible.

Taylor Swift reveals that she and Travis Kelce were already a couple before she attended the first Chiefs game:



"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew (...) we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple."

The couple first went public with their relationship in September 2023. Since then, they’ve been seen supporting each other’s careers, with Swift cheering Travis on during games and him attending her Eras tour performances. Yet, they’ve largely kept their relationship private, discussing each other only on their own terms. During an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis shared his thoughts on spending time with Swift. "I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend," he said. Speaking with his brother Jason, he expressed how much he appreciated having her in his suite during the 'exciting game.'

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family," Travis said. In another episode of the podcast, Travis also voiced concerns about the growing public attention surrounding his relationship with Swift. The NFL star admitted that if the Kansas City Chiefs were to lose a game, their relationship might face even greater scrutiny. In light of the same, he remarked, "We’ve just got to keep winning."