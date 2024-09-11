Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris as 'She Fights For The Rights,' Signs Out as 'Childless Cat Lady'

Taylor Swift finally opened up on her political inclination as she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after her fiery debate. The Grammy-winning singer unleashed her choice for the upcoming presidential elections by sharing a picture with her cat and taking a jibe at Donald Trump's running mate J. D. Vance. The Lavender Haze hitmaker wrote a long note sharing why she would vote for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz for the POTUS 2024 race according to BBC.

The post came hours after the presidential debate between the Republican nominee and Harris. Swift wrote, "As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country." Expressing her concern for AI troubles and the issues she faced personally she said, "Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation." Referring to it she explained that it intrigued her to be transparent about her plans as an American voter to "combat the misinformation with the truth."

The music artist lauded Harris and penned appreciation for her by writing, "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos." She also gave a thumbs up to her Vice Presidential candidate Walz who is a vocal advocate of "LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and women's rights." After this, the performer concluded, "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

The artist also urged her fans to register themselves to vote by singing out as "Childless Cat Lady." Swift also told her readers that casting votes during the early hours is easier and more convenient. She assured readers that she will soon be sharing the details of registration and early dates of voting in her Instagram Story updates. Swift is known to be a Democrat supporter who endorsed President Joe Biden as well. This year, however, things were dicey as the singing sensation hadn't shared her opinion on the current American political scenario. Earlier Swift was also spotted with her fiancé Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

The meet-up during the US Open was not quite loved by Swifties as per Deadline because Brittany had openly endorsed Trump recently and also got a shout-out from the Republican nominee. Swift was photographed hugging Brittany after news of them not going well along with each other made headlines in a previous football match. The hug by the Shake It Off singer signified that she wouldn't let political leanings be the roadblock in her personal relations and she proved it.