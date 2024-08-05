Joe Rogan Predicts Winner of POTUS 2024 Race, Netizens Don't Approve: 'This is Worse'

Joe Rogan predicted the winner of the upcoming presidential elections and the announcement has left many in a state of dilemma. The American podcaster made the predictions in a recent episode of his show, The Joe Rogan Experience as he spoke with Michael Malice. Rogan predicted Vice President Kamala Harris' victory in November arguing that voters are fed up with Donald Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Szczerbowski

According to the NY Post, he said, "She’s gonna win," while discussing the various controversies around the former President. Responding to the sports commentator's prediction, Malice, a cultural commentator said, "No, she’s not." Explaining the reason behind his assertion Rogan reiterated, "I’m not saying because I think she’s going to, and I’m not saying because I want her to." Adding on the podcaster shared, "I’m just being honest. I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving in to the bulls–t in a way that I never suspected people would before." Disclosing his observation he said, "They just want no Trump, no matter what." Hinting that the Democrats have an upper hand Rogan even argued that considering the current circumstances, if Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton join the race they also hold a great chance to register a big win against the business mogul.

Carrying on as they discussed the attempted assassination of Trump on July 13, Rogan said that the incident has now "memory holed," with the passage of time. According to Mediaite, Malice commented on it, as he said, "You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had four years of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence. [Then] to be like, ‘Let’s take a step back,’ and that went for, what, a week?" Speaking on Harris' rise of popularity Rogan shared his insight, "Everybody forever was like, Kamala Harris is the worst vice president."

Joe Rogan isn't always right. — Donna Nana_ PROUD ULTRA MAGA (@NanaWildflowers) August 1, 2024

"She’s the least popular vice president of all time, and then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden she’s our solution. She’s our hero. Everybody’s with her. All these social media posts about her. Try Googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one," he continued as he mentioned the role of tech giants and their indirect support of the first female Vice President of the country. Talking further on the extensive and in-depth role of the internet and media in image building of the politicians, Rogan pointed out, "Google him [Trump] and then you start reading some of these like pieces that they’ve written about him, it’ll change your perspective."

They made Obama a media darling much like they're doing with Harris. — RepublicanRJL (@RepublicanRjl) August 1, 2024

Malice agreed with the observation and added to it by saying, "If I Google Donald Trump and Google gives you seven negative stories, it’s going to move the needle a little bit toward her [Harris]." Commenting on the prediction and the argument netizens expressed their fear. User @MGDosd tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "But this is worse. Between control of AI, the media, and search engines they are minimizing Trump’s ability to reach a wider audience with his messaging, policies, and agenda." Another user @RepublicanRjl sharing a similar concern said, "It seems the 'convicted for 34 felonies' died off. I'm guessing the SCOTUS decision hurting Bragg's case and Jack Smith going in the dumpster needs to be kept low. The next best thing is elevating Harris to rock star status."