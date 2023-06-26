Taylor Swift Declined Meghan Markle’s Personal Invitation to Be a Guest on Her Podcast 'Archetypes'

Taylor Swift declined a personal invitation from the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for the second season of her podcast, Archetypes. She invited the Lover singer to be on her show prior to its cancellation, as reported by OK!

Sources mention that before the second season of Markle's hit podcast could air on Spotify, she actually aimed to have Swift on the show as her guest. In an attempt to do so, she reached out with a personally written request and sent it across to Swift's representative. Although it would've been a rather interesting opportunity for the Bad Blood singer, she humbly declined the request to do so through her representative.

Markle was certainly disappointed on hearing the news of not being able to have one of the biggest pop stars of the generation on her podcast. However, what really got to the Duchess was when the hit podcast met with an unexpected end to what could've been the talk of the century.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that the second season of Archetypes stood canceled, shocking listeners and fans everywhere. The music platform was reportedly involved in a $20 million deal in 2020 with both Markle and Prince Harry before they were dropped from the deal this year. Upon the podcast's release in August 2022, it had already garnered much attention and, in no time, reached the most listened-to podcast on Spotify. Sahar Elhabashi, head of the podcast business for Spotify, gave an explanation about what led to the podcast being canceled.

According to Elhabashi, the company was experiencing certain budgetary cuts which led to a "difficult" decision to stop further support of the podcast on a global platform. "We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify's workforce," elaborated Elhabsahi on the matter.

The news of course was gut-wrenching to Markle as she expressed genuine passion for the show throughout the podcast and aimed to further help and inspire people through it. However, she doesn't appear to be letting this minor setback stop her from doing what she really loves. According to Kinsey Schofield, a U.S. Royal correspondent, the Suits actress may consider becoming an influencer on social media.

In an interview with GB News, Schofield mentioned how much Markle "hates to lose" and she was definitely let down upon learning of this unexpected setback. "Spotify [kicked] her to the curb in front of the entire world. This is a hard time for them," she added, emphasizing the situation the royal power couple Harry and Meghan are feeling rather glum about. She proceeded to note that although the couple is struggling to figure out how to proceed further, Schofield suspects that Markle may just become an influencer. "I think she's going to have to resort to creating digital content because what else is she going to do?" claimed the U.S. correspondent in conclusion of the matter.

