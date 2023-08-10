Taylor Swift Promises Concert Audience That She Will Release as Many Albums ‘As Humanly Possible'

Taylor Swift promised the audience during the last American stop of the first leg of her immensely successful 'The Eras Tour' that she plans to continue creating albums endlessly for the foreseeable future. While onstage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 4, Swift addressed the audience and shared the story of why she hadn't gone on tour in over five years before 'The Eras Tour.'

Totally missed this last night, but watch the LED bracelets of the audience during LWYMMD. I’m shook. 🐍 #ErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/zCZ3nord3K — Briana Cap • ON STRIKE (@BrianaCap) August 5, 2023

Also Read: Singer Loren Gray Recreated Her Look From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Music Video for LA ‘Eras Tour’ Concert

According to Just Jared, Swift revealed, "The reason we didn’t tour for five years — that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had many more important things that we had to worry about, but I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you, and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?’."

Then she added, "And so when you guys are at a show if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn’t alone in feeling it. It’s sort of my coping process in life — so all of a sudden that was gone." She concluded, "And so I decided, in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn’t play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

There have been seven albums by Swift since 2019. Among them are 2019's Lover, 2022's Midnights, and 2020's Folklore and Evermore, all of which are new original studio albums. There are also three "Taylor's Versions" of Swift's prior studio albums that were re-recorded and published. This includes 2021's Fearless and Red, as well as this year's Speak Now, which was canceled. Swift has been hinting at the reissue of both 1989 and Reputation.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced She Is Making Her Broadway Debut Soon After the Eras Tour

As per Variety, there hasn't been much of a change to the set since the tour opened in Arizona back in March, as any of the fans who have already seen the tour will know. Months ago, the brilliant Folklore song Invisible String, which was about a relationship that was later revealed to have ended, was scrapped in favor of the virtually polar opposite perspective of another outstanding song, The 1. Following the release of the re-recording of Speak Now by Taylor, Long Live was included in the package as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Swaps Heels for Comfy Ballet Flats Post Show, Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Backstage Snap

A seemingly small adjustment that made a huge difference in Los Angeles was the use of LED wristbands that were placed on all 70,000 seats or so before gates opened, creating a light spectacle that rivaled or even surpassed anything seen so far on the tour. Maybe it was inevitable, but as Swift started singing the shortened version of You Need to Calm Down, the SoFi crowd turned into a giant, flashing rainbow flag in surround-vision.

References:

https://www.justjared.com/2023/08/07/taylor-swift-wants-to-put-out-new-albums-for-as-long-as-humanly-possible/

https://variety.com/2023/music/concert-reviews/taylor-swift-sofi-stadium-concert-review-tour-haim-1235688111/

More from Inquisitr

Vanessa Bryant Paid a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband, Kobe Bryant at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shared a Heartfelt Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter as She Gifted Her a Red Hat at Concert