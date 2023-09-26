Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce are under no pressure to make it "official." The duo's latest outing together sparked many speculations of the possible seriousness. And to add up, the Love Story singer cheering on the football player alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, in the suite is fueling the fire. However, sources claim they are in no hurry.

Swift attended the Kansas City Chief's tight end's game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, September 24, 2023. All eyes were on the Enchanted singer, who jumped, clapped, cheered, screamed, and laughed hard with Kelce's mom, Donna.

The duo are indeed "dating," but the insiders clarified it's still too early to predict the future of their relationship. A source said the pair are still in the "super, super early days," as reported by PEOPLE. The insider further clarified, "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," adding that "they're having fun" and had met before the game.

As for Swift's endearing camaraderie with mommy Donna, the source added, "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key, hanging out with his friends and family." The chatter about the newly blossomed love has been going on for weeks. Kelce invited the Blank Space singer to his game. And she accepted.

Post the match, when the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears with a 41-10 win, the duo were captured in a video exiting the locker room together, and ultimately, the "new couple" drove off in Kelce's convertible. This was the same car that featured at 87 & Running's Kelce Car Jam, a charity event he participated in.

The NFL record holder, apparently, "rented out a restaurant" where at least a hundred people hung out together. The seemingly giddy duo was not alone; plenty of the players came in and out of the restaurant. It was a gathering of friends and players, and an inside source clarified, "They were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting."

After a successful Eras Tour, several accolades, breaking Billboard records, and her debut in the "billionaire's" list, Swift has been riding high on the wave of romance. Although the pair are discreet regarding details of 'how it all began,' Kelce appeared on The Pat McAfee Show podcast and spilled some beans for fans.

On the podcast, the host Pat McAfee asked the Kansas City Chief if he would like to expand on the "rumors" of him and Swift dating, which is "being talked about by the whole world right now." Neither Kelce affirmed the claims- nor did he admit to having met the Shake It Off singer in person.

However, he did share that he "threw a ball in her court." Kelce told Pat McAfee about his conversation with Swift, "I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come to see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit." The American footballer concluded, "We'll see what happens in the near future."

