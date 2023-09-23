Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoyed a fantastic girls’ night out this past weekend, setting the mood for a fun-filled evening despite ongoing rumors of the Enchanted singer's romance with NFL star Travis Kelce. The iconic Swift, 33, and the cherished Gossip Girl star, 36, chose a relaxed yet voguish outing. They were even clicked by the paparazzi at the chic private member’s club, Zero Bond, burrowed in the heart of Manhattan on a pleasant Saturday night.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Medina

As per Page Six, Taylor mesmerized her fans with her fashion style, putting on a striking black cardigan that was paired with an elegant gray pleated mini skirt. To complete her ensemble, she wore gorgeous knee-high red boots, a beige shoulder bag, and a stack of gleaming gold necklaces. She wore her hair in loose waves, with a single tiny braid framing her face, adding a touch of whimsy to her look. On the other hand, the Age of Adaline actor donned a multicolored graphic tee coupled with a fashionable patchwork-style denim jacket. Also, she wore a tweed mini skirt and carried a quilted denim Chanel handbag.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

This lovely girls’ outing followed a week after Taylor caught up with her bestie, Selena Gomez, in Rhode Island. Gomez amusingly captioned a selfie of their reunion with lyrics from rapper Saweetie's catchy Best Friend song, saying, "Thas my best frien -she a real bad," on Instagram.

However, these outings were shaded by some reports that Taylor might be chilling out with the 33-year-old NFL star, Travis Kelce. Rumor has it that Travis tried his luck, albeit unsuccessfully, to share his phone number with Swift at one of her Eras Tour concerts during the summer. According to a source cited by The Messenger, the two even met in NYC a few weeks ago.

The rumor world has been buzzing so much that Travis’s brother Jason Kelce, felt obligated to address the matter in a recent interview. Speaking with Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez on Thursday Night Football, Jason humorously said, "I've seen these rumors, I cannot comment." His response prompted analyst Richard Sherman to join in, quipping, "What are we going on TMZ? What are we doing?!" In reply, Jason added, "Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis' love life," referring to Travis' previous stint on his reality dating show. Jason then concluded, "I don't really know what's going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Don Juan Moore

Cruel Summer singer Swift’s love life is the talk of the town after her split with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She had dated the ‘London Boy’ for six years before parting ways in early 2023. On the other hand, Travis recently ended his on-off relationship of five years with model Kayla Nicole. As the speculation swirls, fans eagerly await what Taylor’s love life holds, with her recent outing alongside Blake adding yet another layer of excitement to the ongoing rumors.

