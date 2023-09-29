Harry Styles and Taylor Russell, both 29, showcased their happy connection during a rare outing in North London on Sunday. The Watermelon Sugar singer and the actress were photographed crossing a street, with both sporting radiant smiles and casually holding coffee cups. Per the reports of TMZ and other media boards, the two seems to love each other's company as they tour the streets of European songs together. The celebrity couple made headlines previously as they were spotted in similar fashion walking the streets casually.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: Here’s Why Harry Styles Received Backlash for His Historic Vogue Cover as the First Cisgender Man on It

Russell looked stunning in a bright orange quilted Nike coat, complemented by loose dark-wash jeans and black sneakers. Her brunette tresses were slicked back into a low bun, and she accessorized with a black handbag and stylish dark shades. Styles opted for a black puffer jacket, dark trousers, and black sneakers, maintaining a low profile with a gray hoodie, a blue baseball cap, and black-framed sunglasses.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The duo had previously hinted at their relationship during the opening of Russell's play, The Effect, at London's National Theatre in August. Photos from the event captured moments of laughter and what appeared to be some hand-holding. A source revealed that Styles stayed close to Russell throughout the evening, introducing her to James Corden and even visiting her dressing room. Despite their evident connection, the couple seems intent on keeping their romance private. The source noted, "They are clearly trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Also Read: Harry Styles Once Recalled a Hilarious Incident After He Tripped on Magic Mushrooms: "Many Fond Memories"

Russell was initially linked to Styles in July when she was seen in the VIP section of his concert in Vienna, Austria. Footage showed her escorted by Styles' crew to a celebrity area. Speaking about romance in August while on the cover of The Face magazine, Russell emphasized the inevitability of pain in genuine relationships, stating, "The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point, and that’s OK. It’s worth it." She also admitted to struggling with expressing her feelings, saying, "I’m never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I’m somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Russell (@tayrussell)

Also Read: Media and Fans Convince Bad Bunny That He Was ‘Robbed’ of a Grammy Win by Harry Styles

Styles, who parted ways with Olivia Wilde earlier in the year after a two-year relationship, has found solace in his connection with Russell. Meanwhile, Russell was previously linked to her Bones and All co-star Timothée Chalamet, and he has moved on with Kylie Jenner, as the two were recently seen together in Paris on Monday. As Styles and Russell navigate their blossoming romance, fans are left eagerly awaiting glimpses of their love story, which seems to be unfolding away from the prying eyes of the public.

More from Inquisitr

This Is What Harry Styles Does Daily to Maintain His ‘Toned’ and Ripped Physique

Here's Proof That Harry Styles and Shania Twain are 'Besties'