Taylor Lautner Shares Emotional Wedding Video, Jokes About Sharing Same Name With Wife

Actor Taylor Lautner shared an emotional video from his wedding day where he joked about what it's like to share the same first name as his beloved wife, reports Daily Mail.

The "Twilight" alumnus shared a heartwarming reel of his recent marriage of six months to long-time girlfriend Taylor Renee. The sweet video, which the pair captioned as "Six months down, forever to go," made the majority of his 9.7 million followers glassy-eyed as evident in his comment section.

The reel began with a very emotional exchange of vows between the two during which Lautner seizes the opportunity to poke fun at his new wife for having the same name.

"I will thank God until my last day on earth, to chose me, Taylor Lautner, of all people, to give me, Taylor Lautner," he says, earning pearls of laughter from the crowd and his beloved, Taylor Renee. His now-wife reciprocated the sweet gesture with a statement of her own; although not hilarious, she certainly brought the waterworks when she said, "I can't thank God enough for giving me a man like you."

The wedding was reportedly officiated by a close friend of the pair, Judah Smith, who also shared a touching statement about the two lovebirds. He emphasized the depth of the couple's love for each and mentioned how they were perfectly suited for each other. In addition, he said, "It is a light for all of us here. It gives us hope for all of us here that love stories are true," while gazing at the couple with happiness and pride during the ceremony.

The reel also featured the stunning landscape of their vineyard wedding, including shots from inside the serene location. The gorgeous place where the Lautners said "I do" had a fairytale setting with transparent chairs that reflected the sunset perfectly, white roses adorning the altar, and a few more snippets of the Californian vineyard. Other shots included the bride's divine wedding gown, shoes, and wedding bands, the walk down the aisle, and the couple's first look at each other prior to their wedding. The emotional video ended with the newlyweds hand-in-hand in pure bliss from the aftermath of their big day. The video was shot by Light Cannon Films, as mentioned in their caption.

The two reportedly held a wedding rehearsal dinner before their matrimonial union. The Lautners continued to win each other's hearts looking smashing together. The "Grown Ups 2" star looked incredibly suave as he donned a powder blue suit paired with a white shirt and casual white sneakers. His bride, Taylor, a registered nurse, definitely sent his heart racing in a white strapless dress with a slit on its side. She was an epitome of grace and elegance and left her luscious hair flowing and sported soft makeup that complimented her hubby and matched the rustic vibe of the Epoch Estate Wines.