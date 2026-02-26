Tate McRae Caught in Trump-Olympics Drama — Fans Aren’t Happy

Tate McRae is facing backlash following her questionable actions surrounding the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Calgary-born singer has found herself in hot water after she seemingly backed a post by the U.S. men’s hockey team. The group recently sparked controversy after they laughed at Donald Trump‘s joke about the women’s Olympic team.

However, that’s not all. Social media users, especially Canadians, have been riled up over McRae after she continued to make problematic choices, as the sports event is being hosted by the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

It all started when the 22-year-old pop star posted an ad of hers promoting NBC and Peacock’s U.S. coverage of the Olympics. It didn’t sit well with many of her fans, as she is Canadian herself. In the clip, she also looked like she was supporting Team USA.

Tate McRae and ice hockey player Jack Hughes are reportedly dating. pic.twitter.com/szwqVHIHer — Pop Tingz (@PopTingz) February 26, 2026

“It’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback,” McRae is seen saying in the clip, which many see as backing Team USA instead of her own country.

McRae tried to respond to the controversy by sharing a childhood picture of her holding a little Canadian flag. Over the photo, there’s a text that reads, “y’all know I’m Canada down.” However, just when she thought she was able to put out the fire, a new problem arose.

On social media, a screenshot quickly went viral that showed McRae liking an Instagram post penned by Quinn Hughes, who plays for the U.S. men’s hockey team. It is not unusual, given that the singer has been romantically linked to his brother, Jack Hughes, who is also on the team.

However, the men’s USA hockey team recently found themselves in hot water over a “sexist” joke made by Donald Trump. On Feb. 22, the men’s team snatched the ice hockey gold medal, beating Canada 2-1. It was a record-breaking win after 46 years.

Hilary Knight of Team USA’s Women’s Hockey Team criticizes President Donald Trump’s disgusting joke. “The joke was distasteful and unfortunate…Now I have to sit in front of you…and explain someone else’s behavior. It’s not my responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/JCFPHjICdH — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 26, 2026

Following the victory, a video was leaked showing FBI Director Kash Patel celebrating with a bottle of beer as he holds out the phone for Trump, who was on a call with the men’s team. He said that he’d fly out the team for the Feb. 24 State of the Union address.

“We’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. I could send a military plane or something, if you would like to. It’s the coolest night. It’s the biggest speech,” the president said.

The shocking part was yet to come. Initially, Trump completely ignored the win clinched by the women’s hockey team just three days prior. They also beat Canada 2-1. But, when the POTUS ultimately mentioned it, he said that he would “have” to invite them as well, or else he’d be “impeached.”

Several members of the men’s team laughed at his joke, which critics deemed ‘sexist.’ Hence, McRae’s liking of Hughes’ picture created a massive backlash. On social media, people called out the singer, giving her a new nickname, “TATE MCMAGA.”

“I thought we been knew Tate McRae was problematic,” one user wrote.