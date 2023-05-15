Tammy Slaton's Unexpected Split: A New Chapter Unfolds with a Mysterious Love Interest

In a surprising turn of events, the beloved star of TLC's hit reality series "1000-lb Sisters," Tammy Slaton, has reportedly split from her husband, Caleb Willingham. The news comes just months after their joyous wedding in November 2022. Adding fuel to the fire, rumors have emerged that Tammy has wasted no time in finding love again, with reports suggesting she is already dating a TikTok star named Greg Morgan.

Sources close to the couple have revealed that Tammy and Caleb's relationship has hit a rough patch, as per Distractify. The U.S. Sun reports that Caleb's lack of commitment to his diet and recovery at a rehabilitation center led to their split. Apparently, Caleb has gained weight and neglected to follow his program, causing strain on their marriage.

Tammy's struggles with obesity and her journey to overcome it have been documented in the reality series. In February, after a 14-month stay at a rehab facility in Ohio, Tammy decided to leave, leaving Caleb behind. Plans were in motion for Caleb to transfer to a new clinic in Kentucky to be closer to Tammy, but it appears that he has not taken the necessary steps to make that happen.

The couple met at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, where Tammy was undergoing treatment. Caleb proposed to Tammy in the center's parking lot in October 2022, and they tied the knot just a month later on November 19, surrounded by their loved ones.

Tammy had expressed her thoughts on their wedding day, emphasizing the love and happiness she felt. However, it seems that the challenges they faced as a couple were insurmountable. Despite still being legally married, the future of their relationship remains uncertain. In the midst of this turmoil, rumors have surfaced that Tammy has found solace in the company of a new love interest.

Recent reports suggest that Tammy has sparked a connection with a mysterious TikTok personality who goes by the username @sheloveosobaby. As fans anxiously follow their interactions on the popular video-sharing platform, tantalizing hints have emerged, with @sheloveosobaby boldly claiming that he and Tammy are in a romantic relationship.

The U.S. Sun reports that the 36-year-old reality star is dating a 25-year-old TikTok personality named Greg Morgan. The couple reportedly hit it off after meeting online and have been seeing each other for about a month.

According to the source, Greg has made several trips from Indianapolis to visit Tammy in Kentucky, demonstrating his commitment to the new relationship. Fans and viewers of "1000-lb Sisters" have grown fond of Tammy and have witnessed her highs and lows. The news of Tammy Slaton's split from Caleb Willingham has left fans of "1000-lb Sisters" quite surprised.