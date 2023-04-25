Amid Rocky Marriage, Tammy Slaton's Alleged Boyfriend Claims to Have Had Sexual Relations with '1000-lb Sisters' Star

Tammy Slaton, the star of the popular reality TV show 1000-lb Sisters, is making headlines once again. This time, it's not for her weight loss journey or her struggles with obesity, but for her alleged new boyfriend who recently claimed that he had sex with her amid her rocky marriage with Caleb Willingham.

The rumors of Slaton's alleged rocky marriage have been circulating on the internet for quite some time now, and her recent actions on social media seem to confirm them. She has been posting videos on TikTok doing duets with a man who goes by the username @sheloveosobaby, who has been claiming that they are in a relationship. However, it is unclear whether these claims are true or not, as Slaton has not publicly addressed her marital status or her alleged new relationship.

Image Source: Tiktok|PrinceXtheYGN (@sheloveosobaby)

TikTok user @sheloveosobaby, who also calls himself Prince X The YGN, uploaded a screenshot of him and Tammy on a video call on TikTok, claiming that they were about to start dating. This sparked a lot of speculation and rumors among Slaton's fans, with many questioning what was going on with her marriage and whether she had indeed moved on with a new partner.

Recently, @sheloveosobaby uploaded another video where he spoke about the criticism and backlash he had been receiving from Slaton's fans. He said that he was prepared to be unpopular with the people that he loved most passionately, hinting that he was indeed in a relationship with Slaton. Prince X The TGN said, "Breaking News: I have yet to fathom away the care if a person has the distinct disdain for me. I'm prepared to be unpopular with the people that I love most passionately..."

He further claimed that the idea of "someone who owes no loyalty" is equally inconsequential to his "ego system is a flee holding his breath in the fullest." To this, Slaton replied, "Really?? (with a laughing emoji)." Her rumored boyfriend answered, "Yes love." He then added, "No you tho." Slaton hinted there is something going on between the two by commenting, "Aww you love me."

However, Prince X The TGN's claims that he had sex with Slaton while she was still married to Caleb Willingham have raised a lot of eyebrows and sparked a lot of controversy. It is unclear whether his claims are true or just a ploy to gain attention and publicity, but they have certainly caused a lot of speculation and discussion among Slaton's fans. Slaton has not yet addressed Prince X The TGN's claims in public, and it remains to be seen whether she will do so in the future. However, her recent actions on social media suggest that she may have indeed moved on from her rocky marriage and found a new partner in @sheloveosobaby.

Regardless of the truth behind the claims and Slaton's alleged new relationship, one thing is clear: Slaton continues to be a popular and controversial figure in the entertainment world. Her struggles with obesity and her weight loss journey have inspired many, while her personal life and relationships have sparked a lot of speculation and controversy.

It remains to be seen how Tammy will handle the current situation and whether she will address @sheloveosobaby's claims in public. For now, her fans and followers will have to wait and see what the future holds for the '1000-lb Sisters' star.