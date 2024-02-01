Tammy Slaton Says 'I'm Done With Treats' as Fans Doubt if She is Maintaining Her Weight Loss

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is vehemently defending herself against recent claims that she has gained weight after undergoing a significant transformation. Tammy, along with her sister Amy Slaton, collectively weighed 1000 pounds, and their weight loss journey has been documented on the TLC reality show.

Image Source: TLC

When a TikTok user per The Hollywood Gossip expressed concern over Slaton's weight, in a video where she featured gifts and snacks, "I hope you're still focusing on losing weight. Looks like you've gained a few pounds! Not a hater, just a caring fan," sparking controversy. In response to this unsolicited critique, Tammy took to TikTok to set the record straight. In a video, she sternly stared into the camera, pointing an accusatory finger at her phone, and declared, "I haven’t gained any weight. I have not gained any weight. It was the way the camera was angled."

Image Source: Instagram | @queentammy86

Demonstrating remarkable composure, Tammy addressed the criticism and defended her choices regarding the gifts she received. Tammy explained, "If I'm gonna help small businesses, then I’ll let them send me candy or cookies. It’s up to me to push the candy away and not eat it. Y’all see that I’ve made a lot of progress, and every day I still make progress." Tammy's journey to a healthier lifestyle has been a focal point on 1000-Lb Sisters. Just two years ago, she faced a serious health scare that led to her being placed in a medically induced coma. After the health scare, Tammy enrolled in a rehab facility in Ohio, where she dedicated herself to diet and exercise.

Having fulfilled the requirements for gastric bypass surgery, Tammy experienced a substantial weight reduction, transitioning from over 700 pounds to under 400 pounds. Tammy expressed gratitude for achieving goals she once believed were impossible. In facing unwarranted comments about her weight, Tammy remains resolute in her commitment to a healthier lifestyle and continues to inspire others with her journey documented on 1000-Lb Sisters. Embracing a rigorous diet plan, the 37-year-old astounded her fans with an incredible weight loss of nearly 440 lbs, showcased on the reality drama.

Documenting her transformation, the TLC star transitioned from 725lb to 285lb after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022. However, the significant weight loss has brought about a common consequence - loose skin. Despite the excitement among fans over Slaton's improved appearance, clinical dietitian Kate Hilton has sounded a note of caution. In an exclusive statement to The Mirror, Hilton shared insights, noting, "The skin possesses natural elasticity and the ability for retraction; it can accommodate substantial growth during pregnancy and revert to a firmer state postpartum, typically within several months after childbirth." Fighting back tears, Slaton disclosed that she had achieved her lowest weight since her teenage years. The reality star shared about her visitations to Dr. Smith, after undergoing bariatric surgery.