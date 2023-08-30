Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Gained Weight After Dad’s Death: “People Thought I Had Pregnancy Cravings”

"Emotional eating" is when you eat in response to your emotions and Khloe Kardashian was a victim of it. She addressed her unhealthy lifestyle habits in the 2015 cover story of Complex. The Hulu star resorted to food to seek comfort from her life issues, and that ended up adding extra pounds to her body weight.

While talking about her unhealthy relationship with food, Khloe told Lauren Nostro, "When my dad died, I gained a ton of weight." She coped with her sadness by indulging in food items that uplifted her emotionally rather than benefitting her body. "But I was drinking and going out and just being unhealthy, clouding my mind with other things," she admitted.

Food was her escape from the troubles she would rather ignore, and it took a toll on her body. She ate to an extent that some people confused her emotional eating as she was pregnant. Khloe continued, "I remember eating crap food, and people would think I was having pregnancy cravings."

This was followed by her divorce from her then-husband, Lamar Odom, and public humiliation around the separation led her to discover another way to cope with things. "With my divorce and even during the end of my marriage before it even got publicly bad, how I decided to cope with things was to go on the treadmill for an hour," Khloe added.

She herself was surprised at how her emotions shifted from food to exercise. "I don't know what prompted me to do that. It was a very different coping mechanism. I felt so clear, and I had nowhere else to go." Working out was giving her a channel to release her trapped negative emotions inside, so he began to enjoy it.

"I couldn't be home; I have too many thoughts there. I needed a place where I was just alone," she continued. So, the gym became a place of peaceful solitude for the mom of two. "And even if there might be all these people around when you're on the machine with your headphones in, you're technically alone."

Instead of home, the gym became her happy place, and she preferred there over anywhere else. Losing her dad during her teenage was a lot to cope with. Khloe opened up on her emotional state and other unhealthy coping mechanisms on an episode of Revenge Body, reported Time Magazine.

She shared with one of the contestants who also lost her father, "My dad died in 2003." She added, "I was 19. When it set in, I was like… you spiral. And for me, my spiral was food." Khloe addressed how the suppressed emotions affected her weight, "And I gained so much weight because I was so internally, just suppressing so many things that it was like eating me alive."

The Good American founder concluded, "And I was literally eating everything. But we can't let these tragic things ruin the rest of our lives."

