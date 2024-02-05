Tammy Slaton From '1000-Lb. Sisters' Finally Talks to Her Doctor About Her Intimate Life

Tammy Slaton, known for 1000-lb Sisters, has made impressive strides in her weight loss journey, shedding two dress sizes and gaining the ability to walk without support. Recently, during a visit to the doctor's office, Slaton candidly discussed aspects of her personal life. The clip from the show, posted on Instagram and reported on by The US Sun, captured the moment as she sat with her doctor, sporting red curly hair, and with her old breathing tube still in use. The doctor asked her, "Are you married?"

She nodded (since the clip is from back when her late husband, Caleb Willingham, who passed away at the age of 40 last year, was still in her life). Additionally, Slaton has experienced different relationships before. This led to the reality TV personality openly sharing insights into her intimate life. The doctor asked, "Okay. Are you sexually active right now?" In reaction to this, the TLC personality was seen shaking her head. The medical professional then asked, "No, okay. Why is that?" To this, Slaton responded by saying, "Well, he's in a different state." The doctor jokingly added, "Oh, well that's a problem."

Furthermore, according to Daily Express US, Slaton boldly stated, "I know being bigger has disadvantages with sex. But I can do anything if I put my mind to it. I'm handicapable, not handicapped." Unfortunately, however, her spouse, Willingham, passed away on June 30, 2023, marking a sad chapter. The family organized an intimate funeral at its Kentucky residence to bid farewell. His demise occurred in the same Ohio weight clinic where he first crossed paths with, and later married, Slaton.

The couple, already estranged and contemplating divorce in the months preceding his passing, faced challenging times. His health reportedly declined post-separation from Slaton, as he struggled with maintaining his diet and gained 30 pounds after their breakup.

Despite the loss of her husband, the star remains hopeful in the quest for love. In October of the previous year, it came to light that Slaton had an active dating profile on Facebook, signaling her openness to new connections. It also showed that she was looking for 'chatting, friendship, or a long-term relationship.' On her profile, she identified herself as a YouTuber and reported occasional smoking. Presently, Slaton is gearing up for skin removal surgery to address the excess skin resulting from her substantial weight loss. Additionally, plastic surgery is a viable option to get rid of the loose skin.

Nevertheless, clinical dietitian Kate Hilton cautions that there may be potential risks involved. According to The Mirror US, Hilton said, "The skin possesses natural elasticity and the ability for retraction, it can accommodate substantial growth during pregnancy, and revert to a firmer state postpartum, typically within several months after childbirth. However, substantial weight gain can prolong the period of skin distension, potentially damaging collagen, and elastin fibers vital for skin elasticity." Cautioning about the procedure, she emphasized that removing such skin is classified as a significant surgery, carrying potential risks such as the loss of skin sensation.