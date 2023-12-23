Viewers witnessed a vulnerable side of 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton in a raw and emotionally charged moment caught on TLC's Instagram page. The 37-year-old reality personality, who recently achieved a weight loss of 269 pounds, sobbed as she apologized to her younger sister, Amy Slaton, for being a burden, as reported by Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton Enjoys Front Seat Ride Literally After Two Decades

Tammy expresses regret in the video clip, saying, "That's why I was sorry for being a burden." Amy reassured her sister, evidently moved, by saying, "You were never a burden." In a confessional video, 6-year-old Amy also spoke about how Tammy believed she had burdened her. "No. I did it because I loved you. And I will never give up on you. No matter what you do... You can murder somebody, and I will still take your side because you are my sister," said Amy. She did, however, add a touch of humor, indicating that while she would stand by Tammy in most instances, murder might be an exception, jokingly remarking, "I probably wouldn't, go to hell, I ain't gonna lie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

This encounter moved fans, who turned to social media to express how proud they were of the Slaton sisters. "Super proud of how far Tammy has made it. Very thankful to all of the family who helped them BOTH along the way!!" one fan said, recognizing the entire family's positive efforts in their weight loss journeys. "Keep up the amazing work sisters," said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Finally Reveals Her Current Relationship Status in New Video

Tammy and Amy's journey began in 2020, when Tammy weighed 605 pounds, as documented on their reality TV show, 1000-lb Sisters. Despite experiencing setbacks and gaining weight during the show, Tammy's weight has dropped to 448 pounds as of August 4, 2023. Amy, who had bariatric surgery in 2019, successfully lost 176 pounds.

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Revealed to Be ‘Taking Care’ of Her Nephews During Amy’s Split

The journey, however, has not been without its difficulties. Tammy has been at the receiving end of brutal social media criticism, as reported by Screen Rant. In a TikTok video, the reality star addressed cruel comments, exposing the impact on her self-esteem.

I hope @AmySlaton_ understands she’s not alone, a lot of new moms go through the scary feelings. She could probably get a HS kid to come help out a couple times a week and give Amy a break #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/ImLAERaNDM — Dean 🦌☃️❄️🎁⭐️🎄🛷 (@ItsMeDeaner) December 20, 2023

Tammy highlighted the negativity surrounding her posts in the video, expressing discomfort over comments on her excess skin and changes in her voice. She responded to the comment by saying, "My 'gobbler' will get removed when my doctors say I'm ready to. I haven't started plateauing yet. You people make me feel so insecure sometimes about it." Tammy confessed that despite working hard on her weight loss journey and feeling proud of herself, she still felt 'ugly' at times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Tammy also explained why she was out of breath in a previous video, saying she didn't want to disturb her sleeping family while filming. Tammy reached a breaking point when reacting to a particularly harsh comment on TikTok. Despite being upset, she found strength in her response, expressing pride in her achievements and ending the video on a good note.

More from Inquisitr

'1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Are “Haunted” as Tammy Slaton’s Husband Sobs and Bids Her Goodbye in Rehab

Tammy Slaton From ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Experiences Heightened Self-Esteem After Incredible Weight Loss