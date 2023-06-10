Jimmy Butler's Obsession With Popstar Miley Cyrus Once Drove His Teammates to a Breaking Point

NBA's legendary player and rising star for the Miami Heat Jimmy Butler admitted he had a hard crush on Miley Cyrus that drove his teammates in the past to near insanity as he played her music in full blast on his sound system in his room. Maurice Acker, Butler's teammate, said in confirmation that he had a big thing for Miley Cyrus in an interview with ESPN.

The basketball player was discussing his varied choice of music that he has an affinity for. Butler mentioned that although he shares a love for pop music, he's more partial toward country music compared to his friends' taste in music. Their preferences include rap and classic hip-hop that vibe with quick yet groovy beats; a whole different and fiery vibe.

Butler further adds that the reason he has a soft spot for country music has a lot to do with the fact that his roots remain grounded in the wonderful state of Texas at Tomball, a southern town. He also admitted to wearing a rustic pair of classic leather cowboy boots on special occasions when he started as a rookie. The sensational and gifted athlete proudly flaunts this part about himself because of his deep love and respect for his hometown.

Although Butler has a hankering for country music, he's more than accommodating to other preferences like songs from Lil Wayne, Tim McGraw, and Young Jeezy to name a few. But, the one thing made clear by his teammates was how obsessed Butler was with Cyrus and her music.

He reportedly binge-watched Cyrus' famous show, Hannah Montana. His obsession with her got to a point where his teammates playfully teased him along the lines of the show. "Jimmy's watching Disney Channel again," they said.

As soon as they come to notice Butler watching the said show, they'd often 'seek cover' in the safety of another room to avoid the situation of having to listen to his constant obsession with it. Even though Butler was seemingly aware of his teammate's behavior when he talked about Cyrus' hit series, he remained loyal in terms of his fondness for the show.

There were multiple moments in which his teammates and friends recorded his obsession with Cyrus. There was also an occasion that his teammates testified to in which Butler flaunted a stunning Hannah Montanna-themed Hikers bag across his shoulder. He even sported a plush pink bunny onesie outfit in public on the campus where he played for the Marquette Golden Eagles. The young athlete received playful criticism for this action, yet he expressed his passion to simply be himself.