Take a Look Inside Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's Wedding, Officiated by Kim Kardashian

Lukas Gage is officially a married man! The White Lotus star tied the knot with his Hairstyle mogul boyfriend, Chris Appleton in a stunning LA wedding which was officiated by yours truly, Kim Kardashian, as per reports by PageSix.

The couple shared a lovely carousel of pictures from their special day on Instagram, both husbands looking drop-dead handsome and sexy in their uniquely themed rock attire. Gage stunned with black leather pants and a leopard-print open shirt, and he put it all together with an oversized faux-fur jacket and a simple western-style medallion resting on his chest as a perfect accessory. His hot hubby twinned in black leather pants and a longer faux-fur coat, which he paired with a navy blue glimmer open shirt where a simple black rosary was safely nestled. Both rocked black-heeled boots.

The Kardashians star kept her style chic and went with a black leather sleeveless bodycon dress and matching high heels, a black studded chocker, and smokey eye makeup to bring the whole look together. In a video in the carousel, Shania Twain made a special appearance and serenaded everyone with her hit song, You're Still The One, moving Gage to tears. The singing sensation kept it classy and wore a silver glimmer top with blue denim. Gage captioned his sweet memory with a lyric from Nicki Minaj's song, Only: "Ring finger where the rock is," signifying he's officially taken forever.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

According to PageSix's exclusive reports, the pair vowed their eternal love for each other over the weekend, in front of six guests including Kardashian. It was an extremely intimate and private ceremony. Records from Clark County suggested that the hubbies have also applied for a marriage license.

Fans were left in both awe and shock after US Weekly exclusively reported Gage and Appleton's secret engagement earlier this April.

The supreme hairstylist and the You alum have had quite the steamy romance, although they sparked dating rumors much before they had a thing going on between them. The two certainly had chemistry behind the scenes. Fans began speculations when the duo posted a picture on Instagram having a lovely vacation in Mexico with matching blue bandanas in February of this year. Gage captioned it with, "The Best" in Spanish. Neither confirmed their relationship status at the time.

However, in March 2023, Appleton made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show where he was invited to talk about trending hairstyles and other affairs. In a segment, he confirmed his relationship with Gage and practically gushed about his newfound romance. "I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," he said.

Shortly after, the two visited the Bahamas for another vacation and were positively brimming with happiness, enjoying the beach vibes.