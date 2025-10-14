“System Failed Me”— Arkansas Dad’s Revenge Saga Leads Him to Running for Sheriff

A dad from Arkansas, who allegedly killed his daughter’s rapist last year, has now decided to take one step closer to a position of power. He has decided to contest as a Sheriff after the system “failed” him and his family. The 37-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder. He was accused of killing a 67-year-old man named Michael Fosler in October last year.

What drew Aaron Spencer to run for the position of Sheriff in the first place was his search for his missing 14-year-old daughter, who he found in a car with Fosler, who had multiple charges of sexual offenses against him.

An Arkansas dad charged with killing his 14-year-old daughter’s accused sexual predator is now running for sheriff… 📖 https://t.co/kBJ6hrZJTC 🎥: Facebook/Aaron Spencer for Lonoke County Sheriff pic.twitter.com/7zamvbkRRR — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2025

Aaron Spencer’s revenge for his daughter led him to a quest to become the chief law enforcement officer in Lonoke County. Earlier this week, he shared a Facebook post that read, “Many of you have been asking how to get involved by volunteering, donating, or offering other support. Next week, I’ll be sharing all the details on how you can be part of this effort. In the meantime, the most powerful thing you can do is spread the word.”

“Talk to your family, friends, and neighbors, especially those here in Lonoke County. Thank you all for your support and for believing in a better future for our community,” Aaron Spencer further added in his Facebook post.

Aaron Spencer also shared a Facebook video, which garnered a whopping response from his followers and friends online. “It’s time to bring trust, accountability, and safety back to our community. Join us on this journey to build a Sheriff’s Office you can believe in,” read the caption on the post accompanying the video entry.

“Hello Lonoke, my name is Aaron Spencer. Many of you know my story. I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed,” Aaron Spencer says in the video.

Aaron Spencer’s “fight for justice” found its roots in the law enforcement failing him in the first place, and he would not want people to end up in a similar situation that he and his family were involved in. “Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court and I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures,” he continued in his post.

If Spencer were to become a sheriff, he assured that families will “not be left alone in a moment of need. I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures.”

Throughout the course of his video, Spencer maintained that the campaign isn’t about him and that it is dedicated to “every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe. Signing off the video, the Arkansas dad said, “This campaign isn’t about me. It’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community. It’s about restoring trust where neighbours know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need.”

What Spencer meant when he wrote that the system failed him was that Fosler did not plead guilty last year and was even released on a $50,000 bond. Fosler was arrested briefly, facing multiple charges, among which were stalking a child on the Internet and sexual assault. He faced a total of 43 felony counts, including the possession of child [-] movies.

A visibly upset Spencer, addressed Fosler’s release in one his Facebook posts and said, “We let the law run its course, and … trusted that this man would be served justice under the law. While we were happy that he was quickly arrested, we were not privy to the fact that he was released on a low bond with zero supervision.”